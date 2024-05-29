Lubinets reacted to the torture of prisoners in one of the colonies in the Poltava region

After information about the beating and bullying of prisoners in one of the correctional colonies of the Poltava region, a group of The National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) was immediately sent to the institution. This was stated by Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

Lubinets said that he received information with relevant video materials about the facts of torture in one of the correctional colonies in the Poltava region.

In order to protect the rights of convicts in places of detention, the Office of the prosecutor general immediately informed. Also sent the NPM team to establish the circumstances of the case, the causes and conditions that contributed to the occurrence of such egregious human rights violations - said the Ombudsman.

Based on the results of the visit, I sent a submission to the Ministry of Justice, as well as relevant information to the competent authorities.

Now the suspects are choosing preventive measures, the circumstances of the involvement of the colony's management are being established. The perpetrators must be punished according to the law Lubinets emphasized.

Context

Four employees of the state institution "Bozhkovskaya correctional colony (No. 16)". suspected of torturing prisoners. investigators found out that the prison staff.

The men beat the prisoners with their feet, rubber batons, sticks, twisted their arms behind their backs, and walked over the prisoners ' bodies. in order to identify the persons involved, a number of procedural actions were carried out, 10 expert examinations were appointed.

Recall

In the Lviv region, the police exposed a drug trafficking scheme that operated from a correctional colony, seizing cannabis worth UAH 10 million and detaining all members of a criminal group.