Lubinets reacted to the torture of prisoners in one of the colonies in the Poltava region

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 1258 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81668 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140850 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145870 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240647 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172192 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163856 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148064 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220253 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112963 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111310 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41108 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 59853 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107196 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 60972 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240647 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220253 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206742 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232783 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219890 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 1268 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 13893 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 20912 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107196 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111312 views
Lubinets reacted to the torture of prisoners in one of the colonies in the Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17114 views

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent a team of the National Preventive Mechanism to a correctional colony in the Poltava region after receiving information about torture and bullying of prisoners there.

After information about the beating and bullying of prisoners in one of the correctional colonies of the Poltava region, a group of The National Preventive Mechanism (NPM) was immediately sent to the institution. This was stated by Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details 

Lubinets said that he received information  with relevant video materials about the facts of torture in one of the correctional colonies in the Poltava region.

In order to protect the rights of convicts in places of detention, the Office of the prosecutor general immediately informed. Also sent the NPM team to establish the circumstances of the case, the causes and conditions that contributed to the occurrence of such egregious human rights violations

- said the Ombudsman. 

Based on the results of the visit, I sent a submission to the Ministry of Justice, as well as relevant information to the competent authorities.

Now the suspects are choosing preventive measures, the circumstances of the involvement of the colony's management are being established. The perpetrators must be punished according to the law

Lubinets emphasized. 

Context 

Four employees of the state institution "Bozhkovskaya correctional colony (No. 16)". suspected of torturing prisoners. investigators found out that the prison staff. 

The men beat the prisoners with their feet, rubber batons, sticks, twisted their arms behind their backs, and walked over the prisoners ' bodies. in order to identify the persons involved, a number of procedural actions were carried out, 10 expert examinations were appointed.

In the Lviv region, the police exposed a drug trafficking scheme that operated from a correctional colony, seizing cannabis worth UAH 10 million and detaining all members of a criminal group.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ministerstvo-yustytsii-ukrainaMinistry of Justice of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
lvivLviv

