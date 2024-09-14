Lubinets: most of the released prisoners were held by Russians from the first days of the war

Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that the vast majority of the 103 Ukrainians released during the exchange are people who have been held by the Russians since the first days of the war. According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to conduct 57 prisoner-of-war exchanges and return 3,672 Ukrainians. Lubinets posted the first videos with the liberated Ukrainians on his Telegram account, UNN reports .

Details

According to Lubinets, the released prisoners include defenders of the 36th Marine Brigade, the National Guard, including the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, border guards, and representatives of the Kraken special forces. There are also representatives of the National Police and the terrorist defense, the State Emergency Service, and units of the Armed Forces.

Another 103 Ukrainian soldiers return from Russian captivity

The vast majority of those released are people who have been held since the first days of the war.

"The returnees need serious rehabilitation, as their health condition has deteriorated significantly during their captivity," the Ombudsman said.

He also said that today 103 families received the long-awaited news. Overall, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 57 prisoner-of-war exchanges have been conducted and 3,672 Ukrainians have been returned, Lubinets added.

He also shared footage of his brothers hugging each other after returning home.

