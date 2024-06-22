Lost with one shot: Ukrainian Sabre fighters won silver at the European Fencing Championships

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 103727 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189538 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233842 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143480 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369232 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181764 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149639 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197929 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65688 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73375 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100498 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86514 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31265 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91679 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86549 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 103727 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100536 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120244 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1358 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4600 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11814 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13453 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17431 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Lost with one shot: Ukrainian Sabre fighters won silver at the European Fencing Championships

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21520 views

The Ukrainian women's sabre fencing team won the silver medal of the European Championship, losing in the final to France with a score of 44:45.

Lost with one shot: Ukrainian Sabre fighters won silver at the European Fencing Championships

Ukrainian Sabre fighters became vice-champions of Europe in fencing, reports UNN with reference to the NOC.

Details

According to the NOC, the Ukrainian team consisting of Olga Harlan, Alina Komashchuk, Elena Kravatskaya and Yulia Bakastova started their way to medals in the 1/4 finals. The girls held two intense confrontations: first they defeated the Bulgarians (45:42), and then, in the 1/2 final, they defeated ugorok (45:41).

In the final, the Ukrainian women crossed arms with the world ranking leaders — the French team. In a difficult fight, our Sabre players won silver awards, losing to their opponents with one shot — 44:45.

For Olga Harlan, this is the 22nd medal of the European Championship, for Alina Komashchuk-the 5th, for Elena Kravatskaya — the 4th, for Yulia Bakastova-the 3rd. 

Ukrainian sabre fencer Olha Harlan wins silver at the World Cup in sabre fencing19.05.24, 01:18 • 47612 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
France
Europe
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31