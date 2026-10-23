“Lost” star Evangeline Lilly explained why she left Hollywood at the height of her popularity

Canadian actress Evangeline Lilly, known for the series "Lost" and Marvel films, explained why she decided to give up her acting career despite her success in Hollywood. Entertainment News reported this on October 22, UNN writes.

Details

The 47-year-old actress gained worldwide popularity thanks to her role as Kate Austen in the series "Lost." She later played the elf Tauriel in "The Hobbit" film trilogy, as well as Hope van Dyne, known as the Wasp, in films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Cruise will receive one of Hollywood’s most prestigious awards for his contribution to cinema

Despite her successful career, Lilly decided to step away from filmmaking. The actress previously explained that she wanted to devote more time to her personal life and activities outside the set.

Will Evangeline Lilly return to film

In June 2024, the actress publicly announced her decision to leave Hollywood. At the time, she said she was satisfied with her choice, although the change in her professional life had been a serious step for her.

Lilly also did not rule out the possibility of returning to acting in the future, but she has not announced any specific plans for new roles.

There is currently no confirmed information about her participation in new film projects.

Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce