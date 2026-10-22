Amanda Seyfried shared rare news about her children after the divorce

Actress Amanda Seyfried made rare comments following the shocking news of her divorce from actor Thomas Sadoski, sharing updates on co-parenting. UNN reports this, citing the Daily Mail.

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The 40-year-old actress, who, according to the publication, recently gave an "interview that left even her own self bewildered," spoke candidly about the topic in an interview with WWD published on Wednesday.

Last month, it emerged that the Golden Globe winner and Sadoski had divorced after nine years of marriage. The former couple also have children: Nina, nine, and Thomas, six.

"Mamma Mia!" star Amanda Seyfried spoke about life after splitting from her husband

Seyfried explained that she has become more selective about the roles she chooses, as her children are her main priority.

"Filming in New York, in New Jersey—that is very important," the star told the publication.

"If filming is in Spain, we won't do it, because right now the children are at a certain age, my ex-husband works, and I just want us all to live nearby so that we feel safe and comfortable," the actress noted.

The actress from the film "The Housemaid" added: "It definitely, absolutely has a major impact on the situation."

Earlier this month, Seyfried also said that she would no longer film sex scenes, explaining that they can sometimes be "uncomfortable" and adding that her children "are paying attention."

During a panel discussion at the Hamptons International Film Festival, the actress said that she had recently turned down a role because of sex scenes, People reports.

"Our job is strange. And the older I get, the stranger it becomes. We have to display romantic feelings toward people for whom we do not have romantic feelings," the mother of two reflected.

"Sometimes it's wonderful. Sometimes it's very awkward. But I can't believe that I used to simply think: 'We need to kiss. Great! That's amazing. I know how to kiss,'" the actress continued.

Seyfried noted that it used to be "fun" and "no big deal" for her.

But she turned down a role in a new series because of the large number of explicit scenes, saying: "I don't want to be part of this. I'm not comfortable with it. I don't like it now."

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