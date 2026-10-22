Tom Cruise will receive one of Hollywood’s most prestigious awards for his contribution to cinema

American actor Tom Cruise will receive the American Film Institute (AFI) Life Achievement Award for outstanding career achievement. The award ceremony will take place in April 2027 in Hollywood. Reuters reported this on October 21, UNN writes.

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The AFI Life Achievement Award has been presented since 1973 to artists who have made a significant contribution to the development of cinema. Previous recipients include Elizabeth Taylor, Tom Hanks, and other Hollywood legends.

AFI Board Chair Kathleen Kennedy highlighted Cruise's dedication to film and his belief that movies can bring people together.

Tom Cruise's career and major achievements

The actor gained worldwide popularity thanks to the films "Top Gun," "Jerry Maguire," and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. He is also known for performing many dangerous stunts himself.

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During his career, Cruise received 3 Oscar nominations for acting, and in 2025 he was honored with an honorary award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

At the same time, the actor's latest film, "Digger," failed to meet box-office expectations. Despite this, the American Film Institute decided to honor Cruise's many years of contributions to the development of world cinema.

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