Lithuanian President Warns the West of a Possible Trap in Negotiations with Russia

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed concern that the West may once again be trapped in Russia's "telephone law" if peace talks begin on the Kremlin's terms, not Ukraine's. This was reported by LRT, UNN writes.

When I see pacifist sentiments emerge again and again, especially with regard to the situation at the front, when they start talking about peace talks... I think that we are falling into the same trap again and returning to the belief in the telephone law that used to take place, and now it is the so-called peace talks, - he said during a discussion at the Center for East European Studies.

Details

After the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron regularly called the Kremlin's "master," Vladimir Putin, in the first months, trying to convince him to end the war in the neighboring country.

However, the French leader later admitted that these talks had not yielded any results. According to Nausėda, in this context, Lithuania pursued a "policy of dispelling illusions.

As was the case with the telephone law, so it is with the peace talks - Russia does not need an agreement, but simply to deceive the West again, to buy time, to consolidate its forces and attack us with renewed vigor. Perhaps this time not only at Ukraine, but at all of us, - said the President of Lithuania.

According to him, the EU is currently preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, but decisions are being made too slowly.

Speaking about the security of Lithuania and the region, Nausėda emphasized that he is "extremely concerned" that the US will maintain its focus on the EU regardless of the election results.

This is not something Lithuania or Latvia needs, it is something the entire EU needs. We cannot guarantee this today, but we should not be afraid of some apocalyptic scenarios of what will happen if this or that person wins the election, - said the President of Lithuania.

Addendum

It is predicted that incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump will run in the US elections later this year. Some European politicians and analysts fear that after the latter's election victory, the US's attention to the EU may decrease.