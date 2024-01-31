Lithuanian President Warns the West of a Possible Trap in Negotiations with Russia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 70397 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117783 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122673 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164645 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267493 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176832 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166835 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148605 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237610 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100406 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 64380 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 36326 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32894 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 46324 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237611 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248396 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234545 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117784 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100785 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117278 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117921 views
Lithuanian President Warns the West of a Possible Trap in Negotiations with Russia

Lithuanian President Warns the West of a Possible Trap in Negotiations with Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25251 views

The President of Lithuania warns that peace talks with Russia on its terms could again trap the West, allowing Russia to buy time and strengthen its position.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has expressed concern that the West may once again be trapped in Russia's "telephone law" if peace talks begin on the Kremlin's terms, not Ukraine's. This was reported by LRT, UNN writes.

When I see pacifist sentiments emerge again and again, especially with regard to the situation at the front, when they start talking about peace talks... I think that we are falling into the same trap again and returning to the belief in the telephone law that used to take place, and now it is the so-called peace talks,

- he said during a discussion at the Center for East European Studies.

Details

After the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron regularly called the Kremlin's "master," Vladimir Putin, in the first months, trying to convince him to end the war in the neighboring country.

However, the French leader later admitted that these talks had not yielded any results. According to Nausėda, in this context, Lithuania pursued a "policy of dispelling illusions.

As was the case with the telephone law, so it is with the peace talks - Russia does not need an agreement, but simply to deceive the West again, to buy time, to consolidate its forces and attack us with renewed vigor. Perhaps this time not only at Ukraine, but at all of us,

- said the President of Lithuania.

According to him, the EU is currently preparing the 13th package of sanctions against Russia, but decisions are being made too slowly.

Speaking about the security of Lithuania and the region, Nausėda emphasized that he is "extremely concerned" that the US will maintain its focus on the EU regardless of the election results.

This is not something Lithuania or Latvia needs, it is something the entire EU needs. We cannot guarantee this today, but we should not be afraid of some apocalyptic scenarios of what will happen if this or that person wins the election,

- said the President of Lithuania.

Addendum

It is predicted that incumbent President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump will run in the US elections later this year. Some European politicians and analysts fear that after the latter's election victory, the US's attention to the EU may decrease.

05.10.23, 20:13 • 1590769 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Politics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
hitanas-nausedaGitanas Nauseda
lithuaniaLithuania
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

