Lithuania plans to transfer another EUR 40-50 million in aid to Ukraine in 2024

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Lithuania plans to transfer another EUR 40-50 million in aid to Ukraine in 2024

Lithuania plans to transfer another EUR 40-50 million in aid to Ukraine in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16115 views

The Lithuanian Defense Minister announced plans to provide Ukraine with additional assistance worth 40-50 million euros this year. Lithuania has already provided €153 million and is committed to allocating 0.25% of GDP annually for military assistance to Ukraine.

This year, Lithuania plans to transfer another 40-50 million euros in aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas said at a closed meeting of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense. This was reported by lrt, according to UNN.

"Additionally, it will be about 40-50 million euros this year," he told reporters after the meeting.

According to the Defense Minister, this year Lithuania has already provided €153 million in aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania plans to donate 10 million euros as a contribution to the production of the Palianytsia unmanned missile system in Ukraine, as well as to supply radars, demining equipment, and short-range air defense systems.

We are looking for short-range air defense systems on the market that can be bought and transferred. In this case, there will be no need to give up our resources

- Kasciunas said. 

According to him, support for Ukraine is based on three key principles: minimal use of Lithuanian army resources with mandatory subsequent compensation, planning for Ukraine's future needs, and promoting the development of the Lithuanian defense industry.

The Minister cited the production of Lithuanian drones as an example.

"We have set a requirement for Ukrainian electronic combat tests. Companies that produce drones are going to Ukraine to the test site. During the first tests, none of the companies passed, some drones did not take off at all, while others made a forced landing. The Ukrainians provided recommendations, the companies invested and improved their technology within a month. In July, they went back to the range, and five of the six companies successfully passed the tests," the Defense Minister said.

Ukraine and Lithuania discuss acceleration of defense support13.09.24, 21:19 • 61824 views

"The Ukrainians have made a rating of the companies. We have signed contracts, and we should have the first drones in our hands by the end of September to deliver them to Ukraine. We have also purchased proven drones for the Lithuanian army," he added.

Lithuania pledges to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP annually to Ukraine for military assistance, which is approximately 190 million euros.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with aid in the amount of 2% of its GDP.

Lithuania calls on NATO members to immediately transfer long-range missiles and air defense systems to Ukraine12.09.24, 16:46 • 15860 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising