Lithuania plans to transfer another EUR 40-50 million in aid to Ukraine in 2024

This year, Lithuania plans to transfer another 40-50 million euros in aid to Ukraine, Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas said at a closed meeting of the Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense. This was reported by lrt, according to UNN.

"Additionally, it will be about 40-50 million euros this year," he told reporters after the meeting.

According to the Defense Minister, this year Lithuania has already provided €153 million in aid to Ukraine.

Lithuania plans to donate 10 million euros as a contribution to the production of the Palianytsia unmanned missile system in Ukraine, as well as to supply radars, demining equipment, and short-range air defense systems.

We are looking for short-range air defense systems on the market that can be bought and transferred. In this case, there will be no need to give up our resources - Kasciunas said.

According to him, support for Ukraine is based on three key principles: minimal use of Lithuanian army resources with mandatory subsequent compensation, planning for Ukraine's future needs, and promoting the development of the Lithuanian defense industry.

The Minister cited the production of Lithuanian drones as an example.

"We have set a requirement for Ukrainian electronic combat tests. Companies that produce drones are going to Ukraine to the test site. During the first tests, none of the companies passed, some drones did not take off at all, while others made a forced landing. The Ukrainians provided recommendations, the companies invested and improved their technology within a month. In July, they went back to the range, and five of the six companies successfully passed the tests," the Defense Minister said.

"The Ukrainians have made a rating of the companies. We have signed contracts, and we should have the first drones in our hands by the end of September to deliver them to Ukraine. We have also purchased proven drones for the Lithuanian army," he added.

Lithuania pledges to allocate at least 0.25% of its GDP annually to Ukraine for military assistance, which is approximately 190 million euros.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Lithuania has already provided Ukraine with aid in the amount of 2% of its GDP.

