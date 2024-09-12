Lithuania calls on NATO members to immediately transfer long-range missiles and air defense systems to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
During a briefing in Kyiv, Gitanas Nausėda called on NATO members to immediately provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defense systems. Lithuania will continue to work with its allies to increase support for Ukraine.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on NATO members to immediately provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighters and air defense systems. He said this during a briefing in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .
Lithuania will continue to work with our allies to mobilize support for Ukraine. Both at the Council of Europe and NATO meetings, I always emphasize that assistance to Ukraine should be increased, as the current volume and speed of assistance is insufficient. Lithuania calls on Allies to immediately provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defense systems
Addendum
