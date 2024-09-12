Lithuania calls on NATO members to immediately transfer long-range missiles and air defense systems to Ukraine

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has called on NATO members to immediately provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighters and air defense systems. He said this during a briefing in Kyiv, an UNN correspondent reports .

Lithuania will continue to work with our allies to mobilize support for Ukraine. Both at the Council of Europe and NATO meetings, I always emphasize that assistance to Ukraine should be increased, as the current volume and speed of assistance is insufficient. Lithuania calls on Allies to immediately provide Ukraine with long-range missiles, fighter jets and air defense systems - Nauseda said.

