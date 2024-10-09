Lithuania allocates 13 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 36483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100331 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162130 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135230 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141562 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138304 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179776 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170794 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139954 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139697 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 86976 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107477 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109610 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170794 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198217 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187243 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139697 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139954 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145671 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137149 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154107 views
Lithuania allocates 13 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

Lithuania allocates 13 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13392 views

The Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of €13 million for projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Cooperation Fund to implement projects in education, energy, and other areas.

Today, the Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of EUR 13 million to finance projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Lithuanian government.

"Lithuania is determined to continue providing military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself against the aggressor. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, we have been implementing reconstruction projects in education, energy and other areas through the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund. Our example is to encourage other international partners to do the same without waiting for the war to end, and thereby strengthen the hope and faith of Ukrainians in a secure and prosperous future," said Finance Minister Gintare Skeyste.

Reportedly, these additional funds are a continuation of Lithuania's support to Ukraine through the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance Fund. So far, the Fund has already allocated €24 million from the national budget for Ukraine's recovery projects.

Switzerland to allocate 1.5 billion Swiss francs for Ukraine's recovery03.10.24, 12:02 • 54988 views

The projects implemented by the Foundation include the renovation of a school and kindergarten in Borodyanka, the renovation of the Ruta kindergarten, and the installation of a shelter in Irpin. Ongoing projects include the School of the Future in Ukraine: preparation of a standard technical project, the program "Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Wounded and War-Affected Persons in Ukraine," Lithuania's support for Ukraine's European integration, and other projects.

It is noted that since the beginning of the Russian war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military, financial, and humanitarian assistance totaling almost 1.5 billion euros.

Lithuania hands over new military aid to Ukraine28.09.24, 15:49 • 47245 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
lithuaniaLithuania
ukraineUkraine

