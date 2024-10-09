Lithuania allocates 13 million euros for Ukraine's recovery

Today, the Lithuanian government has approved the allocation of EUR 13 million to finance projects to restore Ukraine. The funds will be allocated to the Lithuanian Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Lithuanian government.

"Lithuania is determined to continue providing military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, which is defending itself against the aggressor. Since the beginning of the war in 2022, we have been implementing reconstruction projects in education, energy and other areas through the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund. Our example is to encourage other international partners to do the same without waiting for the war to end, and thereby strengthen the hope and faith of Ukrainians in a secure and prosperous future," said Finance Minister Gintare Skeyste.

Reportedly, these additional funds are a continuation of Lithuania's support to Ukraine through the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Assistance Fund. So far, the Fund has already allocated €24 million from the national budget for Ukraine's recovery projects.

The projects implemented by the Foundation include the renovation of a school and kindergarten in Borodyanka, the renovation of the Ruta kindergarten, and the installation of a shelter in Irpin. Ongoing projects include the School of the Future in Ukraine: preparation of a standard technical project, the program "Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Wounded and War-Affected Persons in Ukraine," Lithuania's support for Ukraine's European integration, and other projects.

It is noted that since the beginning of the Russian war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military, financial, and humanitarian assistance totaling almost 1.5 billion euros.

