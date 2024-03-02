Liquidation of consequences of russian shelling continues in Kharkiv: no casualties

As a result of an attack by enemy drones in Kharkiv, windows were smashed, cars burned and garages damaged, and the aftermath is being cleaned up. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.

Details

At the moment, there are no casualties in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack.

Windows in several high-rise buildings were smashed, and two cars were completely burned.

Damage to garages was also recorded.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

russia attacks Kharkiv: two cars caught fire