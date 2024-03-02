$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15495 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 48602 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 39218 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 203486 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 184592 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174651 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220252 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249053 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371575 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Liquidation of consequences of russian shelling continues in Kharkiv: no casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32289 views

The russian federation attacked Kharkiv using drones, setting two cars on fire, damaging buildings and garages, but causing no casualties.

Liquidation of consequences of russian shelling continues in Kharkiv: no casualties

As a result of an attack by enemy drones in Kharkiv, windows were smashed, cars burned and garages damaged, and the aftermath is being cleaned up. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, according to UNN.    

Details

At the moment, there are no casualties in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack.

Windows in several high-rise buildings were smashed, and two cars were completely burned.

Damage to garages was also recorded.

Rescue operations are ongoing.

russia attacks Kharkiv: two cars caught fire02.03.24, 00:35 • 30667 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Kharkiv
