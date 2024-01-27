Legally, they do not serve in the russian armed forces: the occupiers deceived the prisoners from Storm Z

Most of the prisoners who fought in the Storm Z units will not be able to enjoy the privileges promised by the russian federation. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

Most of the prisoners recruited by russia to fight against Ukraine will not receive any salary or payments for injuries or disabilities sustained as a result of participation in hostilities. It is also unlikely that they will be provided with documents to expunge their criminal records.

The "contracts" for service in Storm Z, as it turned out, were often concluded not with the russian Defense Ministry, but with the so-called "head of the DPR" on "participation in a volunteer formation." That is, legally, these prisoners are not even military personnel of the russian Armed Forces, which does not entitle them to any social and financial guarantees.

