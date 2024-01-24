In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, mercenaries from Malaysia were spotted among russian troops. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Russians continue to gather mercenaries around the world to continue their aggressive policy

In the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, mercenaries from Malaysia, accompanied by an interpreter, as well as former Wagnerites, were spotted. Currently, the militants are at a training ground - summarized in the Resistance.

In the occupied Crimea, a mercenary from Serbia - ATESH was noticed among the russian military

In addition, Cubans, Nepalese, Belarusians, Serbs and representatives of other countries where mercenary activities are formally prohibited have been repeatedly spotted in the Russian Armed Forces.

Addendum

The Center of National Resistance warns that everyone who fights as part of the Russian Armed Forces against Ukraine is a military target. At the same time, the Resistance called on the local population to continue reporting information about the enemy and its amassing points.

Recall

Nepal has stopped issuing work permits to its citizens in Russia and Ukraine after at least 10 Nepalese mercenaries were killed in Ukraine.