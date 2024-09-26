ukenru
11:19 PM • 75212 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 104490 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168576 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 138712 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 143618 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 139229 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182865 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173345 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 104762 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Lebanese Prime Minister considers a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17253 views

Najib Mikati welcomes the call for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed hope that a ceasefire could be reached soon to end the fighting between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah that has rocked his country and sparked fears of a ground invasion, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Mikati welcomed the joint call by the United States, France and other countries for a 21-day ceasefire, but said the key to its implementation is whether Israel, which is moving troops closer to Lebanon, is committed to implementing international resolutions.

Asked whether a ceasefire could be secured in the near future, Mikati told Reuters: "I hope so.

Mikati's interim administration includes ministers elected by Hezbollah, which many consider the country's most powerful political force.

Arab and EU countries joined France and the United States call for a ceasefire in Lebanon26.09.24, 08:54 • 14835 views

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Janine Henniss-Plasschert, on Thursday welcomed the call for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to allow diplomacy to succeed.

Meanwhile, the IDF said that overnight, the Israeli Air Force, under the direction of IDF intelligence, struck approximately 75 Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa area and southern Lebanon, "including weapons depots, ready-to-fire launchers, and terrorists".

Israel's military chief told troops that large-scale air strikes in Lebanon targeting the Hezbollah armed group could open the way for them to "enter enemy territory." "You can hear the jets overhead; we've been striking all day. It's both to prepare the ground for your possible entry and to continue to humiliate Hezbollah," said Lieutenant General Herzi Galevi, as quoted by the BBC.

As Reuters points out , the statement by the Israeli military commander-in-chief that a ground assault is possible raises fears that the conflict could trigger a wider war in the Middle East.

Pentagon: Israel has no plans for a ground operation in Lebanon in the near future26.09.24, 03:11 • 19336 views

Over the past few months, Washington has been working with officials in Israel and Lebanon to reduce the level of fighting, a senior Biden administration official said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon told reporters before a UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday that Israel would welcome a ceasefire and would prefer a diplomatic solution. He then told the Security Council that Iran is a hotbed of violence in the region, and peace requires the threat to be eliminated.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
israelIsrael
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-nationsUnited Nations
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
franceFrance
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

