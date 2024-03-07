Leaflets calling for cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence are being actively distributed in russian cities - GUR

The russians are actively distributing propaganda leaflets of the Ukrainian intelligence. This is reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

It is noted that leaflets calling to send information to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are distributed in russian cities by local residents.

The "Main Intelligence Bot" has already been recognized on the streets of Moscow, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Taganrog, Nizhnevartovsk, Arkhangelsk, Tver and the cities of the Nizhny Novgorod region. - the GUR said.

