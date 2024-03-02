DIU on the explosion near a power substation in russia: there are concerned citizens

Commenting on the explosion on the territory of a power substation in russia, which supplies energy to three defense enterprises, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov noted that there are concerned citizens who cannot put up with Putin's dictatorship. Yusov said this during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

They continue to see the degradation of infrastructure and the fact that the explosions in russia are the responsibility of the russian authorities in particular. But there are indeed concerned citizens on this territory who cannot tolerate Putin's dictatorship and are doing everything possible to liberate their territory and country as soon as possible in the only legal way from the bloody Putin regime - Yusov said.

Addendum

In the russian city of Yekaterinburg, on the night of March 2 , an explosion occurred on the territory of a power substationthat supplies energy to three russian defense enterprises.