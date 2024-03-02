DIU on the explosion near a power substation in russia: there are concerned citizens

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11002 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30081 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30061 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183090 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169698 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217044 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248311 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154105 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371418 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30081 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183090 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150637 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 169710 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161200 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3254 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16561 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17456 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21871 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 29926 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

DIU on the explosion near a power substation in russia: there are concerned citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34512 views

The GUR emphasizes that the degradation of infrastructure in russia continues and that the responsibility for explosions at enterprises lies, in particular, with the russian authorities.

DIU on the explosion near a power substation in russia: there are concerned citizens

Commenting on the explosion on the territory of a power substation in russia, which supplies energy to three defense enterprises, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov noted that there are concerned citizens who cannot put up with Putin's dictatorship. Yusov said this  during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

Details

They continue to see the degradation of infrastructure and the fact that the explosions in russia are the responsibility of the russian authorities in particular. But there are indeed concerned citizens on this territory who cannot tolerate Putin's dictatorship and are doing everything possible to liberate their territory and country as soon as possible in the only legal way from the bloody Putin regime

- Yusov said.

Addendum

In the russian city of Yekaterinburg, on the night of March 2 , an explosion occurred on the territory of a power substationthat supplies energy to three russian defense enterprises.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11