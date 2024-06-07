ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Law enforcement officers detained an officer of the military law enforcement service on a bribe

Law enforcement officers detained an officer of the military law enforcement service on a bribe

Kyiv

 16900 views

An officer of the military law enforcement service was arrested for demanding and receiving a bribe of 5 5,000 for the employment of an employee of the regional office.

Law enforcement officers exposed an officer of one of the Departments of the Central Department of the military law enforcement service for bribery . This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

According to the investigation, the defendant demanded and received 5 thousand US dollars for the employment of a citizen in the regional branch of the VSP.

The state Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the prosecutor general, operational support of the DVB of the National Police of Ukraine and in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, announced suspicion of receiving illegal benefits to an officer of one of the branches of the Central Department of the military law enforcement service

- stated in the Ministry of Defense. 

Now the suspect has been given a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 605,600 hryvnias. The ministry added that the pre-trial investigation continues.

Recall

The head of the main capital investment Department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption due to the fact that he did not declare the property he purchased in the amount of UAH 14 million, including two apartments, a garage, a parking space and three cars.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

