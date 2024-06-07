Law enforcement officers detained an officer of the military law enforcement service on a bribe

Law enforcement officers exposed an officer of one of the Departments of the Central Department of the military law enforcement service for bribery . This was stated in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendant demanded and received 5 thousand US dollars for the employment of a citizen in the regional branch of the VSP.

The state Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Office of the prosecutor general, operational support of the DVB of the National Police of Ukraine and in cooperation with the Internal Security Department of the Ministry of defense of Ukraine, announced suspicion of receiving illegal benefits to an officer of one of the branches of the Central Department of the military law enforcement service - stated in the Ministry of Defense.

Now the suspect has been given a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative bail of 605,600 hryvnias. The ministry added that the pre-trial investigation continues.

The Ministry of Defense will cooperate with the BES to investigate corruption in the defense sector

Recall

The head of the main capital investment Department of the Ministry of Defense was suspected of corruption due to the fact that he did not declare the property he purchased in the amount of UAH 14 million, including two apartments, a garage, a parking space and three cars.