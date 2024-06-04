Law enforcement officers detained a criminal group that clandestinely sold electronic cigarettes through tg channels: details

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 81167 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140790 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145815 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240585 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172185 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163853 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148063 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220215 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112962 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Law enforcement officers detained a criminal group that clandestinely sold electronic cigarettes through tg channels: details

Law enforcement officers detained a criminal group that clandestinely sold electronic cigarettes through tg channels: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23644 views

Law enforcement officers detained a criminal group that organized an illegal scheme for selling electronic cigarettes and mixtures through retail outlets and Telegram channels.

In the Cherkasy region, a group of businessmen organized a scheme for the illegal sale of electronic cigarettes and mixtures for them. During the searches, property worth almost three million hryvnias was seized from members of the criminal group. This is reported by The Bureau of Economic Security, writes UNN.

According to law enforcement officers, in the Cherkasy region, a criminal group sold illegal electronic cigarettes through retail outlets and Telegram channels. Products were also delivered to the Kiev region.

As a result of searches at places of storage and sale, more than 1.5 thousand electronic cigarettes and almost 1.7 thousand containers with liquids for them were seized from illegal circulation. In addition, BEB detectives seized phones, a hard drive, draft records and two cars. The estimated value of the seized goods is almost UAH 3 million.

- says BEB's message.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on this fact under Part 1 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Director of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations Alexander Ruvin in an exclusive interview UNN said that in reducing the number of counterfeit tobacco products should be a common interest of the state and legal producers. At the same time, there should be a clear understanding that only irrefutable evidence from forensic experts makes it possible to bring malefactors to justice. So, the fight against the shadow tobacco market is a common and complex task.

"It is the expert examination that is evidence in court, so this is a common task of both expert institutions and law enforcement agencies, all government departments involved. Of course, the processes are very complex, not all manufacturers are open to cooperation, and there are other difficulties. In Ukraine, there are major players – tobacco producers – these are large companies that are interested in ensuring that both the state and they themselves do not suffer losses from counterfeiting. After all, if there are fewer fakes, the manufacturer will sell more of its legal products, make a big profit and, accordingly, more taxes will go to the state budget. They are ready to provide all samples, open data, and cooperate in every possible way. However, there are cases where the opposite is true, and it is logical to assume that in those cases there are a lot of risks, we are talking about very large - scale losses for the state, which are measured in huge amounts," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Crimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
cherkasyCherkassy
kyivKyiv

