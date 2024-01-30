Last year, there was more cash in Ukraine, and the number of 1000 hryvnia banknotes increased significantly - National Bank

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69871 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117713 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122613 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164592 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165136 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267444 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176824 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166832 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237569 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100355 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63990 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35796 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32475 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267444 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237569 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234522 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117713 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100337 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100772 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117267 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117912 views
Last year, there was more cash in Ukraine, and the number of 1000 hryvnia banknotes increased significantly - National Bank

Last year, there was more cash in Ukraine, and the number of 1000 hryvnia banknotes increased significantly - National Bank

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 39946 views

As of January 1, 2024, the largest number of 500 hryvnia banknotes were in circulation, almost a third of the total, as well as 10 kopiika coins.

In 2023, UAH 757.5 billion was in cash circulation. Among the banknotes in circulation, the largest number were 500-hryvnia banknotes, accounting for almost a third of the total. However, the number of 1000 UAH banknotes is also actively growing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

Details

According to the NBU, in 2023, there were 2.7 billion banknotes in cash circulation, totaling UAH 757.5 billion, and 14.5 billion coins, worth UAH 6.7 billion. Among all banknotes, the largest growth over the past year was demonstrated by the 1000 hryvnia banknotes, with their number increasing by 62.3%. The number of 100- and 200-hryvnia banknotes decreased the most, being replaced by 1000-hryvnia  banknotes.

This is one of the consequences of a full-scale invasion, as people prefer to keep their savings in higher denominations because of the war

- the bank explained.

The dynamics of coin volumes in circulation shows that the highest growth rate in 2023 was for 10-hryvnia coins. Their number in circulation increased by 54.2%. The number of 5, 2, and 1 hryvnia coins in circulation also increased significantly - by 42.5%, 15.5%, and 8.4%, respectively.

This trend is explained by the fact that the NBU is gradually withdrawing hryvnia 1, 2, 5, and 10 banknotes from circulation, replacing them with the corresponding coins that can stay in circulation for a much longer period of time.

Cash growth

In 2023, the amount of cash in circulation in Ukraine increased by 6.7% (or by UAH 48.3 billion) and amounted to UAH 764.4 billion as of January 1, 2024.

However, the growth rate of cash in circulation in 2023 was half that of 2022. In 2022, this figure grew by 14.1%, which is explained by the high level of uncertainty among businesses and households caused by the outbreak of a full-scale war.

NBU expects about 400 thousand migrants to return to Ukraine next year25.01.24, 16:30 • 100475 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising