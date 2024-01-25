NBU expects about 400 thousand migrants to return to Ukraine next year

The National Bank expects that this year there will be a slight increase in the number of migrants to Ukraine, and in 2025 about 400 thousand people are expected to return. This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the NBU Serhiy Nikolaychuk during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"We see that despite the forecasts we made in 2023, which envisaged a certain return of the migration flow that left Ukraine, we do not see this now. On the contrary, there is a certain outflow. Similarly, the 2024 forecast is quite cautious about the return of the migration flow to Ukraine. First of all, because of security risks. But the factor of assimilation, the adaptation of our citizens to the life they are beginning to build abroad, has a more significant impact today," said Andriy Pyshnyi, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.

NBU Deputy Governor Nikolaychuk said that the risks associated with the war have increased.

"The risks associated with military operations and security have unfortunately increased. This was one of the factors why we are now a little more conservative about the dynamics of migration processes this year and next year. For this year, we expect a slight increase in the number of our migrants. And next year, as security risks are reduced, we expect about 400 thousand people to return," said Nikolaychuk.

Addendum

Politico, citing its sources in diplomatic circles , reportedthat Ukraine and the European Union are negotiating to ensure that future EU migration rules help Ukrainians return home next year and support the economy.