Large-scale fire at woodworking plant in Mykolaiv localized, extinguishing of individual fires continues

At night, a fire broke out at a woodworking enterprise in the Ingul district of Mykolaiv, which was localized in the morning on an area of 2,000 square meters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

On the night of May 4, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of a woodworking enterprise in the Ingul district of Mykolaiv. Duty patrols and special equipment of the city's SES units were sent to the scene - the statement said.

Extinguishing the fire was complicated by strong gusty winds, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. As of 05:25, the fire was localized on an area of 2000 square meters.

The State Emergency Service has 64 firefighters at the scene, and 17 units of special equipment. The Magirus Wolf R1 tactical robot is also involved. "Individual fires are currently being extinguished," the statement said.

Three fires started in Kharkiv due to drone attack - SES