Large-scale fire at woodworking plant in Mykolaiv localized, extinguishing of individual fires continues
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out at a woodworking facility in Mykolaiv's Ingul district, which was contained to an area of 2,000 square meters after firefighters battled the fire overnight.
At night, a fire broke out at a woodworking enterprise in the Ingul district of Mykolaiv, which was localized in the morning on an area of 2,000 square meters. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
On the night of May 4, a large-scale fire broke out on the territory of a woodworking enterprise in the Ingul district of Mykolaiv. Duty patrols and special equipment of the city's SES units were sent to the scene
Extinguishing the fire was complicated by strong gusty winds, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire. As of 05:25, the fire was localized on an area of 2000 square meters.
The State Emergency Service has 64 firefighters at the scene, and 17 units of special equipment. The Magirus Wolf R1 tactical robot is also involved. "Individual fires are currently being extinguished," the statement said.
