Large-scale fire at the capital'S service station: rescuers are trying to curb the flames

In the Goloseevsky District of the capital, the elimination of a fire that occurred as a result of the ignition of car tires with the spread of fire to trees and a nearby service station building continues. The fire was localized on an area of 500 square meters.m. this is reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

On May 21, at about 5 pm, a fire was reported on Motornaya Street in the Goloseevsky District of the capital. Car tires caught fire with the spread of fire to trees and a nearby service station building. The fire was localized at 18:30 on an area of 500 square meters.m. the elimination of the fire continues - the message says.

It is noted that there is no information about victims or injured yet, and 12 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment, as well as 48 personnel, are working at the fire site.

A strong fire broke out at a service station or in garages in the Holosiivsky District of Kiev, causing black smoke to be visible from different parts of the city.