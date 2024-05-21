ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Large-scale fire at the capital'S service station: rescuers are trying to curb the flames

Large-scale fire at the capital'S service station: rescuers are trying to curb the flames

Kyiv

 • 26079 views

In the Holosiivsky District of Kiev, a fire broke out, as a result of which car tires caught fire and spread to trees and the adjacent building of a service station on an area of 500 square meters.

In the Goloseevsky District of the capital, the elimination of a fire that occurred as a result of the ignition of car tires with the spread of fire to trees and a nearby service station building continues. The fire was localized on an area of 500 square meters.m. this is reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Details

On May 21, at about 5 pm, a fire was reported on Motornaya Street in the Goloseevsky District of the capital. Car tires caught fire with the spread of fire to trees and a nearby service station building. The fire was localized at 18:30 on an area of 500 square meters.m. the elimination of the fire continues

- the message says.

It is noted that there is no information about victims or injured yet, and 12 units of basic and special fire and rescue equipment, as well as 48 personnel, are working at the fire site.

recall

A strong fire broke out at a service station or in garages in the Holosiivsky District of Kiev, causing black smoke to be visible from different parts of the city.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
kyivKyiv

