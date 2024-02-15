Large peasant protests take place in India - the capital is barricaded from farmers

Thousands of farmers and their tractors have gathered outside New Delhi. They want the government to intervene to help the agricultural sector in the country. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Farmers are demanding, among other things, a guarantee of a minimum price for goods purchased by the government, the cancellation of loans, and changes to laws that they believe are harmful to agriculture.

They also want India to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cancel free trade agreements.

Several roads to the capital were barricaded with barbed wire and cement blocks to keep protesters out. Police also fired tear gas at several people.

Context

In 2020, mass protests also took place near the Indian capital. They lasted for more than a year, and more than 600 people died from violent clashes, temperature, or COVID-19.

In 2021, the government canceled three reforms that farmers had been protesting against. However, farmers believe that they have not kept their promises.

