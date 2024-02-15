ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Large peasant protests take place in India - the capital is barricaded from farmers

Large peasant protests take place in India - the capital is barricaded from farmers

Thousands of Indian farmers gathered outside New Delhi to demand government intervention to support agriculture, including guaranteed crop prices and loan waivers.

Thousands of farmers and their tractors have gathered outside New Delhi. They want the government to intervene to help the agricultural sector in the country. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.

Details

Farmers are demanding, among other things, a guarantee of a minimum price for goods purchased by the government, the cancellation of loans, and changes to laws that they believe are harmful to agriculture.

They also want India to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and cancel free trade agreements.

Several roads to the capital were barricaded with barbed wire and cement blocks to keep protesters out. Police also fired tear gas at several people.

Context

In 2020, mass protests also took place near the Indian capital. They lasted for more than a year, and more than 600 people died from violent clashes, temperature, or COVID-19.

In 2021, the government canceled three reforms that farmers had been protesting against. However, farmers believe that they have not kept their promises.

India releases pigeon suspected of "spying" for China05.02.24, 02:19 • 30850 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomyPolitics
new-delhiNew Delhi
indiaIndia

