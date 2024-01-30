Kyiv resident betrayed Ukrainian Armed Forces locations to the enemy and tried to get a job at a defense plant

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 69416 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117665 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122572 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267404 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176815 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166831 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148603 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237542 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100317 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63689 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 35488 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 32140 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 45504 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267408 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237544 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248343 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234506 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117669 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100332 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100766 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117263 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117907 views
Kyiv resident betrayed Ukrainian Armed Forces locations to the enemy and tried to get a job at a defense plant

Kyiv resident betrayed Ukrainian Armed Forces locations to the enemy and tried to get a job at a defense plant

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23032 views

A resident of Kyiv handed over the location of Ukrainian military facilities to Russian intelligence and tried to break into a defense plant. Now he faces life in prison for high treason.

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of high treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU. 

Details 

According to the investigation, the defendant primarily tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the locations of the reserve command posts of the Third Assault Brigade and the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For a monetary reward, using the Telegram messenger, he passed on information to representatives of the special services of the aggressor state about the location of military facilities in the capital for further missile attacks on them.

He also "leaked" to the occupiers the coordinates of key power and heat generating enterprises that provide electricity and heating to most of the capital's civilian infrastructure.

According to SBU cyber experts, his "reports" to the FSB included information about both power substations and main power lines, as well as boiler houses of Kyivteploenergo.

In addition, he was supposed to inform the enemy about the places of possible storage and repair of military equipment, the consequences of shelling and damage to buildings in Kyiv.

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the man tried to get a job at a defense plant in the capital region.

A retired colonel who passed on the location of military facilities to the Wagnerites was sentenced to 15 years in prison09.01.24, 18:36 • 33431 view

The detainee is a 52-year-old resident of the capital, who was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in the fall of 2023.  To identify the locations of potential targets for the enemy, the traitor walked the streets of Kyiv and its surroundings and secretly photographed the "right" objects.

Law enforcement officers served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces life imprisonment.

He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant17.01.24, 10:53 • 19389 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
kyivKyiv

