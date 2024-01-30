Kyiv resident betrayed Ukrainian Armed Forces locations to the enemy and tried to get a job at a defense plant

Law enforcement officers served a notice of suspicion of high treason to a Kyiv resident who spied on the Defense Forces and wanted to get a job at a defense plant. The offender faces life imprisonment. UNN reports this with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU.

Details

According to the investigation, the defendant primarily tried to identify and pass on to the aggressor the locations of the reserve command posts of the Third Assault Brigade and the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For a monetary reward, using the Telegram messenger, he passed on information to representatives of the special services of the aggressor state about the location of military facilities in the capital for further missile attacks on them.

He also "leaked" to the occupiers the coordinates of key power and heat generating enterprises that provide electricity and heating to most of the capital's civilian infrastructure.

According to SBU cyber experts, his "reports" to the FSB included information about both power substations and main power lines, as well as boiler houses of Kyivteploenergo.

In addition, he was supposed to inform the enemy about the places of possible storage and repair of military equipment, the consequences of shelling and damage to buildings in Kyiv.

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the man tried to get a job at a defense plant in the capital region.

A retired colonel who passed on the location of military facilities to the Wagnerites was sentenced to 15 years in prison

The detainee is a 52-year-old resident of the capital, who was remotely recruited by an FSB officer in the fall of 2023. To identify the locations of potential targets for the enemy, the traitor walked the streets of Kyiv and its surroundings and secretly photographed the "right" objects.

Law enforcement officers served the offender a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces life imprisonment.

He spied on combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kirovohrad region: SBU detains enemy informant