Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kyiv region congratulates Paralympic athletes on their worthy performance in Paris: who received awards and scholarships

Kyiv region congratulates Paralympic athletes on their worthy performance in Paris: who received awards and scholarships

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18988 views

9 Paralympians from Kyiv region received awards for their performance at the Paralympics in Paris. The silver medalists received prizes of UAH 700 thousand each, while other athletes received monthly scholarships of UAH 10 thousand each.

The Kyiv region congratulated 9 Paralympic athletes on their worthy performance in Paris, UNN reports citing the Kyiv RMA.

Head of the CRMA Ruslan Kravchenko  presented silver medalists Ilya Yaremenko (parasailing) and Lyudmyla Danylina (para athletics) with certificates for 700 thousand UAH each, and their coaches with 300 thousand UAH each. 

All other Paralympic athletes will receive a monthly stipend of UAH 10 thousand. 

Kyiv region was represented by: 

Oleksiy Fedyna (parasailing) 

Andriy Pryschepa (sitting volleyball)

Roman Pryschepa (sitting volleyball)

Anatoliy Andrusenko (sitting volleyball) 

Ruslan Goryakin (sitting volleyball)

Denys Bitchenko  (sitting volleyball)

Alisa Kolpakchi (paratriathlon) 

"You are incredible, you always demonstrate strength of spirit and indomitability! You are real heroes who inspire us with your achievements and accomplishments. Each of your starts, each training session, each step on the way to success is evidence that efforts and faith in yourself can overcome any obstacles," Ruslan Kravchenko added. 

The congratulations were joined by  Active Parks coordinators and sports youth. 

"The purposeful movement of our athletes to victory is impressive. Because only the strongest can train in war and win prizes! I thank every Ukrainian athlete for their motivation! We are proud of you!" Ruslan Kravchenko added. 

Paralympics 2024. Ukraine finished with 82 medals and took 7th place08.09.24, 18:50 • 19682 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SportsKyiv region
paralympic-gamesParalympic Games
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

