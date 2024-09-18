Kyiv region congratulates Paralympic athletes on their worthy performance in Paris: who received awards and scholarships

The Kyiv region congratulated 9 Paralympic athletes on their worthy performance in Paris, UNN reports citing the Kyiv RMA.

Head of the CRMA Ruslan Kravchenko presented silver medalists Ilya Yaremenko (parasailing) and Lyudmyla Danylina (para athletics) with certificates for 700 thousand UAH each, and their coaches with 300 thousand UAH each.

All other Paralympic athletes will receive a monthly stipend of UAH 10 thousand.

Kyiv region was represented by:

Oleksiy Fedyna (parasailing)

Andriy Pryschepa (sitting volleyball)

Roman Pryschepa (sitting volleyball)

Anatoliy Andrusenko (sitting volleyball)

Ruslan Goryakin (sitting volleyball)

Denys Bitchenko (sitting volleyball)

Alisa Kolpakchi (paratriathlon)

"You are incredible, you always demonstrate strength of spirit and indomitability! You are real heroes who inspire us with your achievements and accomplishments. Each of your starts, each training session, each step on the way to success is evidence that efforts and faith in yourself can overcome any obstacles," Ruslan Kravchenko added.

The congratulations were joined by Active Parks coordinators and sports youth.

"The purposeful movement of our athletes to victory is impressive. Because only the strongest can train in war and win prizes! I thank every Ukrainian athlete for their motivation! We are proud of you!" Ruslan Kravchenko added.

