Paralympics 2024. Ukraine finished with 82 medals and took 7th place

Ukraine's national team finishes the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with 82 medals, ranking seventh in the medal standings and fifth in the total number of awards, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Details

Powerlifter Anton Kryukov put the silver medal in the Ukrainian team's performance at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.

In the weight category over 107 kg, the 36-year-old athlete from Mariupol took second place with a score of 251 kg.

It was Anton Kryukov's third Paralympics and first Paralympic medal.

"The Ukrainian national team finishes the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with 82 medals, ranking seventh in the medal standings and fifth in the total number of awards," the agency said.

Ukrainian Paralympians won 12 more medals on the last day of the competition. Zelensky thanked for each victory