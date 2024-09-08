Paralympics 2024. Ukraine finished with 82 medals and took 7th place
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's national team took 7th place in the medal standings of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 medals. Powerlifter Anton Kriukov won the final silver medal in the 107 kg weight category.
Ukraine's national team finishes the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with 82 medals, ranking seventh in the medal standings and fifth in the total number of awards, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports.
Details
Powerlifter Anton Kryukov put the silver medal in the Ukrainian team's performance at the 17th Summer Paralympic Games.
In the weight category over 107 kg, the 36-year-old athlete from Mariupol took second place with a score of 251 kg.
It was Anton Kryukov's third Paralympics and first Paralympic medal.
