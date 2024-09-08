Ukrainian Paralympians won 12 more medals on the last day of the competition. Zelensky thanked for each victory
Kyiv • UNN
On the final day of the Paralympics in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 more medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. President Zelenskyy thanked the Paralympians for each victory and praised their resilience and strength of spirit.
On the final day of the Paralympics, Ukrainian athletes won 12 more medals. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and thanked the Paralympians for each victory, UNN reports.
"On the 10th day of the Paralympic Games in Paris, Ukraine won 12 more medals: 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze.
Ihor Tsvetov, Viktor Didukh, Anastasia Garnik, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Andriy Trusov, Maryna Lytovchenko, Denys Ostapchenko, Yevhenia Breus, Nataliia Morkovych, Nadiia Dyolog, Olena Fedota-Isaeva, Mykola Syniuk, Yuriy Babynets, Ihor Nimchenko, Serhiy Palamarchuk - thank you for every victory!" Zelensky said.
He emphasized that today is the final day of the competition.
"We are rooting for our Paralympians, their resilience and strength of spirit!" the Head of State summarized.
To recap
Ukraine currently has 81 medals and ranks 7th in the overall medal standings.