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Kushner announced "significant progress" in the Ukraine–US–Russian Federation talks — they discussed security and territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

Security guarantees, a ceasefire, and territories were discussed in Abu Dhabi. Kushner called the talks productive, but said the most difficult issue was the question of territories.

Kushner announced "significant progress" in the Ukraine–US–Russian Federation talks — they discussed security and territories

During negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed security guarantees, monitoring the ceasefire and territorial issues. U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner said that significant progress had been made in the talks. He made the statement during a press briefing on November 11 following the meetings in the UAE, UNN reports.

Details

According to Kushner, the meetings involved active engagement with European partners.

"Representatives of the European Union, NATO, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany and France were here. In all the discussions, we demonstrated a very high level of unity. So, our goal is to turn this format into a multilateral one," the official said.

One of the main topics of the negotiations was Ukraine's security after the war ends.

"We identified several issues that, in our view, need to be discussed in parallel. Among the topics considered during these negotiations was security after the war ends. How can we ensure that, after this war ends, it does not start again? This is extremely important for Ukraine. The Ukrainian side needs to work on the issue of security guarantees. We made quite significant progress in understanding how to ensure the disengagement of forces, how to monitor the ceasefire, as well as how to conclude the relevant agreements and reach the necessary arrangements to ensure substantial de-escalation and move into the post-war period," Kushner said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that territorial issues would be the most difficult.

"We also discussed difficult issues. None of the outstanding questions was overlooked. Territorial issues remain the most difficult. But we believe that, while discussing other issues, we will be able to find a way to resolve them simultaneously.

I believe that holding such negotiations is extremely important. However, the implementation of agreements on post-war security will not take place until an agreement is reached on the territories and all other bilateral issues. In light of this, I believe that this was a positive step," the U.S. special representative added

He also called the negotiations a positive step and summed up the results.

"I believe this was a very good first meeting. It was very productive. We made significant progress," the official said. 

Additional information

On November 11, two-day peace negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia concluded in Abu Dhabi. The second day of the talks lasted about two hours.

Alla Kiosak

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