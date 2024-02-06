Kuleba: Ukraine expects the EU to increase supplies of artillery shells as soon as possible

Ukraine expects the EU to increase the supply of artillery shells as soon as possible. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the ministry's press service.

Details

The Foreign Minister noted that as long as the war continues, Ukraine will need to increase the volume of aid and ensure regular supplies.

The diplomats discussed further military assistance to Ukraine both bilaterally and through EU mechanisms.

In particular, we discussed ways in which the European Union can increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine in the required quantity. There is a concrete understanding of what needs to be done and how. We welcome the EU's active position in finding these solutions and sincerely hope that they will be successful. I can say right away that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are waiting for this decision and will be grateful to every European country that will help to ensure that as many artillery shells as possible reach Ukraine as soon as possible - Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

The diplomats also agreed to continue close cooperation on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, to involve new participants from Africa and Latin America.

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to Portugal for allocating EUR 5 million for the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

