Kuleba: Ukraine expects the EU to increase supplies of artillery shells as soon as possible

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Kuleba: Ukraine expects the EU to increase supplies of artillery shells as soon as possible

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Foreign Minister said that Ukraine expects the EU to increase supplies of artillery shells as soon as possible.

Ukraine expects the EU to increase the supply of artillery shells as soon as possible. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the ministry's press service.

Details

The Foreign Minister noted that as long as the war continues, Ukraine will need to increase the volume of aid and ensure regular supplies.

The diplomats discussed further military assistance to Ukraine both bilaterally and through EU mechanisms.

In particular, we discussed ways in which the European Union can increase the supply of artillery shells to Ukraine in the required quantity. There is a concrete understanding of what needs to be done and how. We welcome the EU's active position in finding these solutions and sincerely hope that they will be successful. I can say right away that Ukrainian soldiers on the front line are waiting for this decision and will be grateful to every European country that will help to ensure that as many artillery shells as possible reach Ukraine as soon as possible

- Dmytro Kuleba emphasized.

The diplomats also agreed to continue close cooperation on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, in particular, to involve new participants from Africa and Latin America.

Kuleba also expressed gratitude to Portugal for allocating EUR 5 million for the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

By March, the EU will deliver 52% of the promised one million shells to Ukraine03.02.24, 01:28 • 100797 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
european-unionEuropean Union
africaAfrica
portugalPortugal
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

