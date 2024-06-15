Kuleba: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have excellent dynamics in the development of relations

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which they noted the dynamics of bilateral relations. Kuleba announced this on the social network X, UNN reports .

"We noted the excellent dynamics and future of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed ways of their development," Kuleba wrote.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud for the humanitarian and energy support that Ukraine has received from Saudi Arabia since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

According to Kuleba, the diplomats also agreed to continue to work closely together on the path to a just peace based on the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

