Kuleba: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have excellent dynamics in the development of relations

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 12964 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 130129 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131710 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145958 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 203528 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 241688 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 149386 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370394 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182824 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149876 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 88565 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125234 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112283 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26127 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 45869 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 129871 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 112873 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 131516 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 125762 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 145760 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 9868 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 11314 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15543 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16868 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 26498 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Kuleba: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have excellent dynamics in the development of relations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66499 views

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia discussed the development of bilateral relations and agreed to work towards a just peace based on the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kuleba: Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have excellent dynamics in the development of relations

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, during which they noted the dynamics of bilateral relations. Kuleba announced this on the social network X, UNN reports

"We noted the excellent dynamics and future of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed ways of their development," Kuleba wrote. 

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister thanked Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud for the humanitarian and energy support that Ukraine has received from Saudi Arabia  since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression.

According to Kuleba, the diplomats also agreed to continue to work closely together on the path to a just peace based on the UN Charter and respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

G7 and some countries of the "global South" held a secret meeting with Ukraine in December on a peace plan: media reported details09.01.24, 17:14 • 32993 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91