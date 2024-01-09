G7 and some countries of the "global South" held a secret meeting with Ukraine in December on a peace plan: media reported details

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 61989 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107891 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136864 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135396 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175063 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171174 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280932 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167156 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103019 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102768 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104767 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73227 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46656 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 61989 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280932 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259352 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33247 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136864 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105968 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105977 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122135 views
Actual
G7 and some countries of the "global South" held a secret meeting with Ukraine in December on a peace plan: media reported details

G7 and some countries of the "global South" held a secret meeting with Ukraine in December on a peace plan: media reported details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32979 views

According to Bloomberg, the purpose of the meeting was an attempt to rally support for Kyiv's conditions for peace talks with Russia.

Last month, a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, G7 allies and a small group of southern countries to gain support for Kyiv's conditions for peace talks with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on December 16, a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, its G7 allies, and a small group of southern countries. The purpose of the meeting was an attempt to rally support for Kyiv's conditions for peace talks with Russia.

"The secrecy was partly aimed at making the participating countries feel more comfortable about joining. The smaller format allowed for a freer and more open discussion of the formula for peace in Ukraine and plans to advance this process, as well as the principles of potential future interaction with Russia," the publication writes.

It is noted that the efforts of the allies have come to a halt in recent months. In the United States and the European Union, vital aid worth more than $100 billion has stalled in the approval processes in Washington and Brussels, while Ukraine's counteroffensive last year did not bring a significant breakthrough on the battlefield.

Also, some EU countries are not fulfilling their obligations to provide Kyiv with more weapons and artillery ammunition at a time when Ukraine is facing constant waves of Russian missile attacks.

"Kyiv and its G7 allies reiterated their view that a just peace requires respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals have not changed, and he has shown no sign of seriously wanting to negotiate on substance and has not honored previous agreements. The allies made it clear that they will continue to support Ukraine, and the EU and the US said they are confident that support packages will be agreed upon," the publication adds.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year's greetings for the New Year 2024 that 80 countries have already supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

Contact us about advertising