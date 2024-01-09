G7 and some countries of the "global South" held a secret meeting with Ukraine in December on a peace plan: media reported details

Last month, a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, G7 allies and a small group of southern countries to gain support for Kyiv's conditions for peace talks with Russia. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, on December 16, a secret meeting was held in Saudi Arabia between Ukraine, its G7 allies, and a small group of southern countries. The purpose of the meeting was an attempt to rally support for Kyiv's conditions for peace talks with Russia.

"The secrecy was partly aimed at making the participating countries feel more comfortable about joining. The smaller format allowed for a freer and more open discussion of the formula for peace in Ukraine and plans to advance this process, as well as the principles of potential future interaction with Russia," the publication writes.

It is noted that the efforts of the allies have come to a halt in recent months. In the United States and the European Union, vital aid worth more than $100 billion has stalled in the approval processes in Washington and Brussels, while Ukraine's counteroffensive last year did not bring a significant breakthrough on the battlefield.

Also, some EU countries are not fulfilling their obligations to provide Kyiv with more weapons and artillery ammunition at a time when Ukraine is facing constant waves of Russian missile attacks.

"Kyiv and its G7 allies reiterated their view that a just peace requires respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin's goals have not changed, and he has shown no sign of seriously wanting to negotiate on substance and has not honored previous agreements. The allies made it clear that they will continue to support Ukraine, and the EU and the US said they are confident that support packages will be agreed upon," the publication adds.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his New Year's greetings for the New Year 2024 that 80 countries have already supported the Ukrainian Peace Formula.