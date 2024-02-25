Kuleba: The main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36125 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 137176 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83686 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305992 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255149 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198294 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235221 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252506 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158619 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372339 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66934 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 137205 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 306022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 255166 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24345 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 32053 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31744 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84517 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91419 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba: The main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26939 views

According to Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within and sow internal conflicts.

Kuleba: The main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within, sow internal conflicts and separate Ukraine from its allies. Kuleba said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

The main goal of Russian narratives now is to divide Ukraine from within, to sow internal conflicts and to separate Ukraine from its allies. That's where the narrative, for example, about fatigue with Ukraine comes from. This is purely a single goal. The narrative is not taking off well, because on the one hand, and unfortunately, the media and various experts are playing along with this story, it's a clickbait headline. But on the one hand, they talk about fatigue with Ukraine, and on the other hand, new defense support packages are announced, security cooperation agreements are signed,

- Kuleba said.

Details

He noted that the key story that the Russians will "disperse" for internal division is the topic of the elections in Ukraine.

We can already see their efforts. They are also trying to "disperse" this story at the international level. This is also a story that needs to be handled very carefully. How to counteract it? First, we need to remain united. Secondly, we need to work for results every day. When weapons arrive, when sanctions packages are adopted, when Russian assets are frozen and transferred, when decisions are made every day, then this will knock out the resistance of Russia. We are working on this. We are absolutely capable of defeating Russia, and it has not succeeded in destroying us, but we must remain united,

- Kuleba added.

Recall

Kirill Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Russia's strategic goal in the war has not changed: the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kirill Budanov
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02