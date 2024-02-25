Kuleba: The main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that the main goal of Russian narratives is to divide Ukraine from within, sow internal conflicts and separate Ukraine from its allies. Kuleba said this during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

The main goal of Russian narratives now is to divide Ukraine from within, to sow internal conflicts and to separate Ukraine from its allies. That's where the narrative, for example, about fatigue with Ukraine comes from. This is purely a single goal. The narrative is not taking off well, because on the one hand, and unfortunately, the media and various experts are playing along with this story, it's a clickbait headline. But on the one hand, they talk about fatigue with Ukraine, and on the other hand, new defense support packages are announced, security cooperation agreements are signed, - Kuleba said.

Details

He noted that the key story that the Russians will "disperse" for internal division is the topic of the elections in Ukraine.

We can already see their efforts. They are also trying to "disperse" this story at the international level. This is also a story that needs to be handled very carefully. How to counteract it? First, we need to remain united. Secondly, we need to work for results every day. When weapons arrive, when sanctions packages are adopted, when Russian assets are frozen and transferred, when decisions are made every day, then this will knock out the resistance of Russia. We are working on this. We are absolutely capable of defeating Russia, and it has not succeeded in destroying us, but we must remain united, - Kuleba added.

Recall

Kirill Budanov, head of the Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, said that Russia's strategic goal in the war has not changed: the destruction of Ukrainian statehood.