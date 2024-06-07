Kuleba spoke with the foreign ministers of the "Nordic-Baltic eight": it was about ensuring the superiority of Ukraine on the battlefield

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with eight ministers of Northern Europe and the Baltic states ways to ensure Ukraine's superiority on the battlefield and in diplomacy, reports UNN with reference to the foreign ministry.

"Today I had a fruitful discussion with my colleagues, the foreign ministers of the Nordic-Baltic eight countries. We discussed new ideas to strengthen our multilateral cooperation and improve Ukraine's defense capability. Our common goal is to give Ukraine an advantage on the battlefield and in diplomacy," Kuleba said.

Also, according to him, they discussed the Peace Summit and the negotiating framework for Ukraine's accession to the EU.

"We have coordinated steps to ensure maximum results in both directions. I am grateful to my colleagues for their unwavering support and willingness to develop our cooperation," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.

Kuleba: actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale