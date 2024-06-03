ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Kuleba: actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale

Kuleba: actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20450 views

Kuleba says that attempts to disrupt the peace summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale, which confirms its significance. Russia is trying to undermine its credibility and convince countries not to participate in it.

This was stated by the Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, reports UNN.

The stronger the opposition, the more significant the initiative is. If the Peace Summit was a passing event, we would not see such systematic work around the world to undermine its holding

- says the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba said that three types of efforts are currently being made: the first is to undermine the authority of the Peace Summit. Letters are being sent out, public speeches are being made, and private meetings are being held where Russia is trying to convince other countries that the summit has no weight. The second is an attempt to persuade countries to refuse to participate in the summit, which is ineffective. The third is to encourage countries that have already confirmed their participation to send "low-level"representatives to the summit.

"The actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale, which once again confirms that we are doing everything right, we are on the right track. Together with our partners, we will set a precedent. The peace summit will be held not on the terms of the attacking country, but on the terms of the UN Charter," Kuleba said.

Press Secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov confirmed that as of now, 107 countries and organizations will be present at the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

