Kuleba: actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale

This was stated by the Minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, reports UNN.

The stronger the opposition, the more significant the initiative is. If the Peace Summit was a passing event, we would not see such systematic work around the world to undermine its holding - says the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba said that three types of efforts are currently being made: the first is to undermine the authority of the Peace Summit. Letters are being sent out, public speeches are being made, and private meetings are being held where Russia is trying to convince other countries that the summit has no weight. The second is an attempt to persuade countries to refuse to participate in the summit, which is ineffective. The third is to encourage countries that have already confirmed their participation to send "low-level"representatives to the summit.

"The actions to undermine the Peace Summit are systematic and unprecedented in scale, which once again confirms that we are doing everything right, we are on the right track. Together with our partners, we will set a precedent. The peace summit will be held not on the terms of the attacking country, but on the terms of the UN Charter," Kuleba said.

Press Secretary of the president of Ukraine Serhiy Nikiforov confirmed that as of now, 107 countries and organizations will be present at the Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland.