Kuleba on an interview with putin in 2024: It's like giving a word to Hitler in 1944

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to spread putin's bloodthirsty lies while his army continues to kill Ukrainians. He wrote about this in the X network, UNN reports.

One day you allow putin to spread his insane genocidal propaganda, and the next day he strikes in Kharkiv, killing seven people - he wrote.

He recalled that at night during a missile attack on Kharkiv, russians killed seven people, burning alive a paralyzed man and his wife, as well as a whole family of five: young parents, their children aged four and seven, and a newborn.

The family of Ukrainian prosecutor Olga Putiatina, who was killed along with her husband and three sons, became victims of a russian missile attack on Kharkiv

Interviewing putin in 2024 is like giving a word to Hitler in 1944. He must be defeated, not helped to spread bloodthirsty lies - Dmytro Kuleba summarized.

Recall

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson met with putin in moscow. He became the first Western journalist to speak with putin after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

European Commission's reaction to putin's interview with Tucker Krlson: He just repeated his lies and manipulations