Kuleba on an interview with putin in 2024: It's like giving a word to Hitler in 1944
The Foreign Ministry reacted to putin's interview with American Tucker Carlson. Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world not to give putin the opportunity to give interviews, comparing it to giving Hitler a podium.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged not to spread putin's bloodthirsty lies while his army continues to kill Ukrainians. He wrote about this in the X network, UNN reports.
One day you allow putin to spread his insane genocidal propaganda, and the next day he strikes in Kharkiv, killing seven people
He recalled that at night during a missile attack on Kharkiv, russians killed seven people, burning alive a paralyzed man and his wife, as well as a whole family of five: young parents, their children aged four and seven, and a newborn.
Interviewing putin in 2024 is like giving a word to Hitler in 1944. He must be defeated, not helped to spread bloodthirsty lies
Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson met with putin in moscow. He became the first Western journalist to speak with putin after russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
