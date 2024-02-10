The family of Ukrainian prosecutor Olga Putiatina, who was killed along with her husband and three sons, became victims of a russian missile attack on Kharkiv

The victim of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv was the family of prosecutor Olga Putiatina. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

As a result of the cynical attack of the aggressor state on Kharkiv, Olga Putiatina, a prosecutor of the Vovchansk department of the Chuhuiv district prosecutor's office, her husband and their three sons were killed. The eldest son, Oleksiy, was 7 years old, and the middle son, Mykhailo, was almost 4. The youngest was Pavel, who was only 10 months old. - the statement said.

It is specified that Olga Serhiivna was 35 years old. She had been working in the prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region since June 2012. At the time, she was on maternity leave.

As a reminder, the family was held hostage by fire inside their own home.

The message also expresses condolences to the families and friends of the victims from the staff of the prosecutor's office.

