Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
The family of Ukrainian prosecutor Olga Putiatina, who was killed along with her husband and three sons, became victims of a russian missile attack on Kharkiv

The family of Ukrainian prosecutor Olga Putiatina, who was killed along with her husband and three sons, became victims of a russian missile attack on Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107266 views

Prosecutor Olga Putyatina's family, including her husband and three young sons aged 7, almost 4 and 10 months, were killed in a russian missile attack on Kharkiv.

The victim of the russian missile attack on Kharkiv was the family of prosecutor Olga Putiatina. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports. 

As a result of the cynical attack of the aggressor state on Kharkiv, Olga Putiatina, a prosecutor of the Vovchansk department of the Chuhuiv district prosecutor's office, her husband and their three sons were killed. The eldest son, Oleksiy, was 7 years old, and the middle son, Mykhailo, was almost 4. The youngest was Pavel, who was only 10 months old.

- the statement said.

It is specified that Olga Serhiivna was 35 years old. She had been working in the prosecutor's office of Kharkiv region since June 2012. At the time, she was on maternity leave.

As a reminder, the family was held hostage by fire inside their own home.

The message also expresses condolences to the families and friends of the victims from the staff of the prosecutor's office. 

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

