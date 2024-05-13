Kuleba met with the Speaker of the Serbian Parliament

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with Serbian Parliament Speaker Ana Brnabic, the Ukrainian diplomatic service reported, UNN reports.

The meeting was reportedly held in Belgrade. The parties agreed to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between Ukraine and Serbia

I thanked the Serbian Parliament for participating in the parliamentary dimension of the Crimean Platform. I also thanked Ana Brnabic for Serbia's humanitarian assistance to Ukraine during the first two years of full-scale Russian aggression when she headed the Serbian government noted the Ukrainian Foreign Minister.

