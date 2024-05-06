Kuleba: Common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Popular news
We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252343 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226947 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212911 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238611 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225319 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 94001 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Kuleba: Common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe

Kuleba: Common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27069 views

Russia's aggression requires a united European wartime economy and defense industry to deter it and preserve peace on the continent.

Russia wants to destroy peace on the European continent, so it is necessary to switch to the European wartime economy and industry.  A common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online participation in the EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry. 

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia, which wants to destroy peace on the continent, can only be stopped by superior defense power through jointly building up the defense industry.

If we want to preserve peace in Europe, we must switch to a wartime European economy and industry. This is the only way we can deter Russian aggression by demonstrating that Europe has the means to defend itself. A common defense and industrial space will help overcome the existing problems. No country can help Ukraine and protect Europe alone. We can only achieve this through collective efforts

 - Kuleba said.

In addition, Kuleba noted that the success of the European defense industry depends on three components:

  • creation of a common defense and industrial space within the EU, as well as partner and candidate countries. In particular, the common defense and industrial space will help to overcome the problems arising from the use of different types of weapons and ammunition; 
  • long-term planning, contracts and procurement. As Kuleba pointed out, the EU strategy has already made an important step in this direction, and Ukraine expects its rapid practical implementation at the national and intergovernmental levels;
  • strengthening cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU.  

As Kuleba pointed out, Ukraine is the European center of the defense industry. Many governments and companies already cooperate with their Ukrainian counterparts, and the benefits are enormous. Every euro invested in Ukraine's ability to produce more weapons generates profitable security and financial dividends for European partners.

Kuleba emphasized that many bold steps have already been taken to awaken Europe and turn it into a true global player.  At the same time, he said, more steps need to be taken to ensure Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression and a lasting, well-protected peace throughout Europe.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is now facing a new stage of war03.05.24, 18:24 • 30320 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising