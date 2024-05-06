Kuleba: Common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe

Russia wants to destroy peace on the European continent, so it is necessary to switch to the European wartime economy and industry. A common defense and industrial space will help preserve peace in Europe, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during an online participation in the EU-Ukraine Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports citing the Foreign Ministry.

Details

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia, which wants to destroy peace on the continent, can only be stopped by superior defense power through jointly building up the defense industry.

If we want to preserve peace in Europe, we must switch to a wartime European economy and industry. This is the only way we can deter Russian aggression by demonstrating that Europe has the means to defend itself. A common defense and industrial space will help overcome the existing problems. No country can help Ukraine and protect Europe alone. We can only achieve this through collective efforts - Kuleba said.

In addition, Kuleba noted that the success of the European defense industry depends on three components:

creation of a common defense and industrial space within the EU, as well as partner and candidate countries. In particular, the common defense and industrial space will help to overcome the problems arising from the use of different types of weapons and ammunition;

long-term planning, contracts and procurement. As Kuleba pointed out, the EU strategy has already made an important step in this direction, and Ukraine expects its rapid practical implementation at the national and intergovernmental levels;



strengthening cooperation between the defense industries of Ukraine and the EU.



As Kuleba pointed out, Ukraine is the European center of the defense industry. Many governments and companies already cooperate with their Ukrainian counterparts, and the benefits are enormous. Every euro invested in Ukraine's ability to produce more weapons generates profitable security and financial dividends for European partners.

Kuleba emphasized that many bold steps have already been taken to awaken Europe and turn it into a true global player. At the same time, he said, more steps need to be taken to ensure Ukraine's victory over Russian aggression and a lasting, well-protected peace throughout Europe.

