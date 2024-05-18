ukenru
Kuleba blames the allies for the defeats on the battlefield due to insufficient military assistance: "I blame everyone who is not doing enough"

Kuleba blames the allies for the defeats on the battlefield due to insufficient military assistance: "I blame everyone who is not doing enough"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 73862 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed Ukraine's recent failures on the battlefield on "everyone who is not doing enough," admitting that the current situation is "difficult" due to insufficient military aid, which has to be compensated for by the heroism and sacrifice of its soldiers.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba blamed "all those who do not do enough" for the failures on the battlefield. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

On Saturday, during a video speech at the Conference in Tallinn, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he blamed "everyone who is not doing enough" for Ukraine's recent failures on the battlefield, admitting that the current situation on the front line is "difficult.

I am grateful to everyone, but I blame everyone who is not doing enough

- said Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba also emphasized that Ukraine's current position on the front line is "difficult.

russia is strong, we suffer from insufficient supplies of military aid, which we are forced to compensate for with the heroism and self-sacrifice of our soldiers

- Dmytro Kuleba noted .

Thus, the Minister emphasized that Ukraine needs to be provided with all the necessary assistance, because over the two years of war it has become clear that when Ukrainian soldiers have everything they need, they succeed, but when they do not have support, they fail.

So the main message remains the same: send us everything

- emphasized Dmytro Kuleba.

The minister noted that the situation on the battlefield could be better if countries provided more assistance and emphasized that if each country allocated 1% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine, as Estonia does, the results would be much more effective.

Estonia is a country that proves to the whole world that a small country with a big heart can make a significant difference, and this is a paradigm for everyone

- noted Dmytro Kuleba.

The Minister also added that Ukraine will work hard to continue to receive support and increase it to achieve victory.

Kuleba: "whether there will be peace or a great war in Europe depends on the allies' determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression"16.05.24, 19:23 • 19324 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
cnnCNN
tallinnTallinn
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising