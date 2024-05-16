Kuleba: "whether there will be peace or a great war in Europe depends on the allies' determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74617 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105810 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148750 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249487 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173906 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165189 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148294 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225425 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113043 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44861 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39812 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33741 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58176 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52200 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249487 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225425 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211583 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237354 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224197 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74631 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52213 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58189 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112718 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113626 views
Actual
Kuleba: "whether there will be peace or a great war in Europe depends on the allies' determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression"

Kuleba: "whether there will be peace or a great war in Europe depends on the allies' determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19327 views

The minister pointed out to the allies the need to thwart the Russian regime's aggressive plans for Ukraine and the rest of Europe, as the fate of the entire European continent depends on it.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has emphasized that whether there will be peace in Europe or a major war now depends on the determination of Europe and its allies to really help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression. Kuleba, quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this during an online speech at the Impact'24 conference in Poznan, UNN reports .

Details

Over the past few years, Ukraine has won on the battlefield whenever it had enough resources. At the same time, when we face a deficit, the situation worsens. Our victories are your victories. Our failures are your failures. It is in the partners' own interests to support Ukraine, because when Ukraine succeeds on the battlefield, political opponents of the current governments have fewer arguments to criticize. Instead, they can use the difficult situation to amplify their accusations

- Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine's ability to resist and fight is a shared responsibility of all partners, because the war is not only about Ukraine, the Kremlin's aggressive plans go far beyond its borders.

Whether there will be peace in Europe or a great war now depends on the determination of Europe and its allies to really help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression. The only condition for this to become a reality is to provide us with all the necessary weapons and to do so without delay

- Kuleba added.

The minister pointed out to the allies the need to thwart the Russian regime's aggressive plans for Ukraine and the rest of Europe, as the fate of the entire European continent depends on it, because Putin will not stop until he is stopped.

Before the invasion, Putin clearly outlined his insane ambition: to return NATO to its 1997 geopolitical borders. In the Russian dictator's mind, he is already at war with the EU and NATO. russia is already using energy blackmail, interfering in elections, bribing politicians, blowing up military depots, poisoning people, using migrants as weapons, etc

- the Minister noted.

The foreign minister emphasized that the allies now face a key task - to have strategic endurance to achieve a common victory.

Recall

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks on military aid and support for Ukraine during a meeting in Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising