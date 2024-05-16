Kuleba: "whether there will be peace or a great war in Europe depends on the allies' determination to help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression"

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has emphasized that whether there will be peace in Europe or a major war now depends on the determination of Europe and its allies to really help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression. Kuleba, quoted by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, said this during an online speech at the Impact'24 conference in Poznan, UNN reports .

Over the past few years, Ukraine has won on the battlefield whenever it had enough resources. At the same time, when we face a deficit, the situation worsens. Our victories are your victories. Our failures are your failures. It is in the partners' own interests to support Ukraine, because when Ukraine succeeds on the battlefield, political opponents of the current governments have fewer arguments to criticize. Instead, they can use the difficult situation to amplify their accusations - Kuleba said.

He noted that Ukraine's ability to resist and fight is a shared responsibility of all partners, because the war is not only about Ukraine, the Kremlin's aggressive plans go far beyond its borders.

Whether there will be peace in Europe or a great war now depends on the determination of Europe and its allies to really help Ukraine overcome Russian aggression. The only condition for this to become a reality is to provide us with all the necessary weapons and to do so without delay - Kuleba added.

The minister pointed out to the allies the need to thwart the Russian regime's aggressive plans for Ukraine and the rest of Europe, as the fate of the entire European continent depends on it, because Putin will not stop until he is stopped.

Before the invasion, Putin clearly outlined his insane ambition: to return NATO to its 1997 geopolitical borders. In the Russian dictator's mind, he is already at war with the EU and NATO. russia is already using energy blackmail, interfering in elections, bribing politicians, blowing up military depots, poisoning people, using migrants as weapons, etc - the Minister noted.

The foreign minister emphasized that the allies now face a key task - to have strategic endurance to achieve a common victory.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held talks on military aid and support for Ukraine during a meeting in Kyiv.