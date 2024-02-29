Kubrakov: Ukraine and Turkey continued liberalization of freight transportation until the end of the war
Kyiv • UNN
The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine said that the liberalization of cargo transportation between Ukraine and Turkey will continue until the end of the war due to the relevant decision of the ministries of infrastructure of both countries.
Liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and Turkey will be in effect at least until the end of the war. Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on the social network Х , UNN reports.
Liberalization of freight traffic between 🇺🇦 and 🇹🇷 will be in effect at least until the end of the war. The team of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey made the decision at the meeting.
Details
Kubrakov also thanked his Turkish counterpart from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure , Abdulkadiri Uraloglu, for constructive cooperation in the development of the economies of both countries.
He also noted that the continued liberalization of transportation is an example of decision-making based on numbers and accurate indicators of the positive impact on the bilateral transportation market.
Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings29.02.24, 09:36 • 30585 views