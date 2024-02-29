Kubrakov: Ukraine and Turkey continued liberalization of freight transportation until the end of the war

Liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and Turkey will be in effect at least until the end of the war. Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on the social network Х , UNN reports.

Details

Kubrakov also thanked his Turkish counterpart from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure , Abdulkadiri Uraloglu, for constructive cooperation in the development of the economies of both countries.

He also noted that the continued liberalization of transportation is an example of decision-making based on numbers and accurate indicators of the positive impact on the bilateral transportation market.

