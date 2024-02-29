Kubrakov: Ukraine and Turkey continued liberalization of freight transportation until the end of the war

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35915 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136228 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83220 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 304889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254409 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198076 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252468 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158583 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372332 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66129 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 136228 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 304889 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223016 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254409 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24194 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31912 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31617 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83951 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90861 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kubrakov: Ukraine and Turkey continued liberalization of freight transportation until the end of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31289 views

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine said that the liberalization of cargo transportation between Ukraine and Turkey will continue until the end of the war due to the relevant decision of the ministries of infrastructure of both countries.

Kubrakov: Ukraine and Turkey continued liberalization of freight transportation until the end of the war

Liberalization of freight transportation between Ukraine and Turkey will be in effect at least until the end of the war. Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote about this on the social network Х , UNN reports.

Liberalization of freight traffic between 🇺🇦 and 🇹🇷 will be in effect at least until the end of the war. The team of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey made the decision at the meeting.

- the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure said in a statement.

Details

Kubrakov also thanked his Turkish counterpart from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure , Abdulkadiri Uraloglu, for constructive cooperation in the development of the economies of both countries.

He also noted that the continued liberalization of transportation is an example of decision-making based on numbers and accurate indicators of the positive impact on the bilateral transportation market.

Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings29.02.24, 09:36 • 30585 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarEconomy
Turkey
Ukraine
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02