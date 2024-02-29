Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 30916 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 114359 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 72431 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 279668 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237264 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192439 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231566 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251680 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157692 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372169 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 48297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 114342 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 279655 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 214620 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 237252 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 20826 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 28868 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28726 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 71486 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78586 views
Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30585 views

Polish farmers continue to block six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, leading to the accumulation of about 2,200 trucks in queues and a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings.

Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings of the Ukrainian-Polish border. This is especially noticeable at the Shehyni checkpoint. Currently, there are approximately 2,200 trucks in the queues. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports

Details

According to him, Polish farmers continue to block six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, making it difficult for trucks to move in both directions. 

As of this morning, a total of about 2,200 trucks are waiting in line at all six crossing points. Most of them are in front of the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints.  And we have such a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks, especially at Shehyni

- said Demchenko.

According to him, 35 trucks crossed the border through the Shehyni checkpoint yesterday, 24 of which were heading towards Ukraine. 

"In fact, 1 truck per hour was allowed to cross. And 10 trucks crossed into Poland, which is even less than 1 truck per hour," Demchenko said. 

The crossing rate at Yahodyn is also critically low. Over the past day, about 70 trucks crossed the border to Ukraine. 

"In this direction, Polish farmers do not let trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland at all. In recent days, border crossings have been zero," Demchenko said.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk to meet with protesting farmers on Thursday: they will discuss farmers' problems and subsidies28.02.24, 18:40 • 27947 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland
