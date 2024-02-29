Demchenko: Blockade on the border with Poland: 2200 trucks in queues, significant decrease in the number of crossings

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has recorded a significant decrease in the number of truck crossings of the Ukrainian-Polish border. This is especially noticeable at the Shehyni checkpoint. Currently, there are approximately 2,200 trucks in the queues. This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Polish farmers continue to block six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, making it difficult for trucks to move in both directions.

As of this morning, a total of about 2,200 trucks are waiting in line at all six crossing points. Most of them are in front of the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints. And we have such a significant decrease in the number of border crossings by trucks, especially at Shehyni - said Demchenko.

According to him, 35 trucks crossed the border through the Shehyni checkpoint yesterday, 24 of which were heading towards Ukraine.

"In fact, 1 truck per hour was allowed to cross. And 10 trucks crossed into Poland, which is even less than 1 truck per hour," Demchenko said.

The crossing rate at Yahodyn is also critically low. Over the past day, about 70 trucks crossed the border to Ukraine.

"In this direction, Polish farmers do not let trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland at all. In recent days, border crossings have been zero," Demchenko said.

