Kryvyi Rih under Shahed attack, explosions heard in the city
Kyiv • UNN
Russian invaders are attacking Kryvyi Rih with kamikaze drones. Oleksandr Vilkul urged residents to be careful due to the threat of new explosions.
Explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih, the city is under a Shahed attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.
Explosions. Kryvyi Rih is under a Shahed attack. Be careful – there are still enemy drones in the air.
Let's add
The Air Force reported the movement of a group of drones towards Kryvyi Rih.