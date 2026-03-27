Kryvyi Rih under Shahed attack, explosions heard in the city

Explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih, the city is under a Shahed attack. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, according to UNN.

Explosions. Kryvyi Rih is under a Shahed attack. Be careful – there are still enemy drones in the air. - Vilkul reported.

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The Air Force reported the movement of a group of drones towards Kryvyi Rih.