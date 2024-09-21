ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

KRMA Chairman Kravchenko tells how Kyiv region managed to build the first inclusive town for veterans in Ukraine

KRMA Chairman Kravchenko tells how Kyiv region managed to build the first inclusive town for veterans in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16112 views

Kyiv RMA Chairman Kravchenko told how the Kyiv region managed to build the first inclusive town for veterans in Ukraine.

Teamwork and the help of philanthropists made it possible to build the first barrier-free town for veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko told this in an interview with OBOZ.UA, UNN reports.

Details

Mr. Kravchenko spoke about the importance of philanthropists' help not only in restoring the Kyiv region, but also in creating new jobs, building infrastructure, and creating inclusive spaces. One of the examples of effective cooperation with philanthropists was the construction of the first inclusive town for Russian war veterans in Ukraine in Kyiv region.

"We cannot do without patrons. And I am incredibly grateful to those who do not hesitate to join such projects. I am proud that the first inclusive town for veterans was built in Kyiv region. Already 45 soldiers have received keys to their homes. My idea was supported by philanthropist Andrii Zasukha and FC Kolos Kovalivka. It took Andriy 15 minutes to make a decision and start building. 9 months of construction, without a single penny from the regional or state budget. There are 59 houses in the complex, each of which is 80 square meters, and the housing and land were transferred to veterans. The town is extremely comfortable - there is everything for free independent movement. There is a recreation area, a park, sports and children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a post office, and shelters," said Kravchenko.

He added that the regional administration helps with enrollment of children in the nearest kindergartens and schools, professional retraining and employment of veteran heroes.

"I want every community to have such a town. I'm looking for benefactors to expand such projects," Kravchenko said about his future plans.

He noted that it is important to work as a team to achieve results, which is the only way to succeed.

"I always work for results and do my best to be as effective as possible in the position assigned to me by the state leadership. After all, there are no secondary positions in the state, let alone in a state at war. We work as a single mechanism. And each of us is making every effort to bring our victory closer," Kravchenko said.

Recall

In August of this year, the first 45 Ukrainian soldiers received keys to their homes in the first inclusive housing estate in Kyiv region. The town will be inhabited by defenders of Ukraine who were injured while defending their homeland and can no longer serve, have families and did not have their own homes. Families of fallen heroes will also live in the town.

In total, the complex currently has 59 houses, each of which is 75-80 square meters. The housing and land, which is 4-5 acres, will be owned by the defenders and their families. Philanthropists will also help to renovate the houses, install kitchen furniture and equip bathrooms. Everything will be done with the veterans' needs in mind and for their comfort.

The houses have spacious terraces, water, electricity, gas, and sewerage. The sidewalks and driveways are arranged so that its residents can easily move around the town.

The town has a recreation area, a park, sports and children's playgrounds, barbecue areas, a post office, and a shelter is being completed. An outpatient clinic and a store will be built. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

