"Kremlin's hand": Russian propagandists defend Moscow Patriarchate priest who stole electricity

The Russians have learned that there is a city of Ladyzhyn in Ukraine, and Russian propagandists are trying to inflate a conflict of universal proportions over the situation around the Holy Kazan Church, which has legally come under the jurisdiction of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. At the same time, they are almost making a hero of the UOC-MP priest Yevhen Vorobyov, who was caught stealing electricity, UNN writes.

After the newly formed community of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine managed to enter the Holy Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn, Vinnytsia Oblast, on January 9, albeit on the second attempt, with all the legal grounds, the situation around this story has somewhat calmed down. But not for long.

After all, the interest of Russian propagandists in this story suggests that people who have joined the Ukrainian church may become victims of information and not only provocations.

Meanwhile, in Ladyzhyn itself, new unpleasant facts of the "violent" activities of the local priest of the Moscow Patriarchate, Yevhen Vorobyov, are emerging.

In particular, on January 15, power engineers visited the territory of the Holy Kazan Church and found an unauthorized connection to the power grid, which was made when the church was run by representatives of the Moscow Patriarchate. According to local media, Vorobyov, who was also called to the scene, did not deny the fact of the electricity theft. The power company calculated the damage at almost 90 thousand hryvnias and drew up a report.

So far, the church itself is calm. But supporters of the Moscow priest sometimes try to provoke the OCU parishioners. Mykhailo Bondarenko, the head of the newly created OCU community and ATO/JFO veteran, spoke to Process .

"It's quiet near the church now. They are walking in circles, like patrolling, because inside the church veterans are guarding the church. And they walk around. But there are no serious offenses. It happens that from time to time the guys are harassed morally, but our guys have strong nerves, they react to it," Bondarenko said.

But this calmness may be false. After all, the situation in Ladyzhyn has exposed enough pro-Russian "canned goods" in Vinnytsia region, which apparently put it in the spotlight of Russian propagandists.

The propaganda channels of the aggressor state received a video from Ladyzhyn from local residents through Yevhen Vorobyov's son, Dmitry Vorobyov, who is studying to become a military chaplain in Russia. The propagandists, of course, showed it in a way that was favorable to them, saying that there was allegedly religious harassment in Ukraine . And this video was transmitted by local residents.

The Kremlin's goal in this case is obvious: to show that there are allegedly many supporters of the "Russian world" in Ukraine who need to be "liberated" from mythical nationalists and to continue to split Ukrainian society.

What is the purpose of people who are playing along with Russian propaganda in Ukraine in the second year of full-scale aggression? They are either useful puppets or, much worse, they are playing their role deliberately. They may also enjoy the favor of some local authorities in the Vinnytsia region.

In particular, we have already written that the deputy of the Vinnytsia Regional Council from Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy, Ihor Khmil, who has supported the Moscow Patriarchate for many years, has not changed his position even now.

Context

In November last year, the community of the St. Kazan Church in Ladyzhyn held a meeting at which they decided to transfer to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. All the necessary legal documents were drawn up.

On December 28, people tried to enter their church, but the priest of the Moscow Patriarchate Yevhen Vorobyov and his few supporters met the OCU parishioners with pepper gas and sticks.

On January 9, when people managed to get into their church , they found Russian flags, icons depicting the Russian imperial family, religious books promoting the "Russian world," pro-Russian calendars, photo portraits of Russian Orthodox Church hierarchs, and a collection of DVDs with propaganda films about Russia.

For the Moscow Patriarchate and Groysman: who initiated the creation of a working group of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, which instead of addressing environmental issues is engaged in political disputes