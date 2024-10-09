Kremlin denies phone contacts between Putin and Trump

The story described by reporter Woodward that former US President Donald Trump spoke several times on the phone with Russian President Putin - after he was in office - is not true. The Kremlin has categorically denied the fact of the telephone conversations mentioned by the editor of The Washington Post, UNN reports with reference to N-tv.

The Kremlin has denied US reports of alleged telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump after the latter left office in 2021. The statement was made by Russian news agencies

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the information presented by journalist Bob Woodward was unreliable.

Peskov confirmed to the Bloomberg business news agency that Trump sent test equipment to Moscow at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“But as for the phone calls, this is not true,” Peskov said.

In a new book by American journalist and Washington Post editor Bob Woodward, “War,” it is said that one of the relevant contacts may have taken place in early 2024, when Trump ordered his aide to leave his office at the Mar-a-Lago residence to have a phone conversation with Putin.

Another anonymous source close to Trump, according to Woodward, said that the former president may have had seven conversations with the Kremlin dictator since he left the White House in 2021.

