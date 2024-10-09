Kremlin denies phone contacts between Putin and Trump

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 35299 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100235 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161983 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135149 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141516 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138278 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179707 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111981 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170735 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104701 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139852 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139580 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 86510 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 107403 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109537 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161983 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179707 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170735 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 198156 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 187186 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139580 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 139852 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 145626 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137104 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154068 views
Actual
Kremlin denies phone contacts between Putin and Trump

Kremlin denies phone contacts between Putin and Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17326 views

The Kremlin has denied information about telephone contacts between Putin and Trump after the latter's presidency ended. This denial refers to allegations made in a new book by journalist Bob Woodward.

The story described by reporter Woodward that former US President Donald Trump spoke several times on the phone with Russian President Putin - after he was in office - is not true. The Kremlin has categorically denied the fact of the telephone conversations mentioned by the editor of The Washington Post, UNN reports with reference to N-tv.

Details

The Kremlin has denied US reports of alleged telephone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump after the latter left office in 2021. The statement was made by Russian news agencies

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that the information presented by journalist Bob Woodward was unreliable.

Peskov confirmed to the Bloomberg business news agency that Trump sent test equipment to Moscow at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

“But as for the phone calls, this is not true,” Peskov said.

HelpHelp

In a new book by American journalist and Washington Post editor Bob Woodward, “War,” it is said that one of the relevant contacts may have taken place in early 2024, when Trump ordered his aide to leave his office at the Mar-a-Lago residence to have a phone conversation with Putin.

Another anonymous source close to Trump, according to Woodward, said that the former president may have had seven conversations with the Kremlin dictator since he left the White House in 2021.

US intelligence: Russia seeks Trump's victory in US elections, Iran - Harris09.10.24, 14:33 • 12548 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
the-washington-postThe Washington Post
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

