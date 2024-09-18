KOZAK SYSTEM will give a big solo concert in Kyiv: details

On Saturday, November 9, the long-awaited concert of the legendary Ukrainian band KOZAK SYSTEM will take place at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, reports UNN.

The leitmotif of the event was “Together to Victory”.

This is about the importance of cooperation between the home front and the rear. This is not just an abstract “together” but a unity where the rear supports the front with all available resources - MHP says.

Ivan Lenyo, the group's leader, shares the same position. He is convinced that the army can win the battle, but the people will win the war.

But to win the war, the rear must be proactive, not in a “wait it out” position. All Ukrainians must see, fully realize the enemy and do something every day to bring victory closer: volunteer, support the military, popularize Ukrainian culture and language, etc - he emphasizes.

During the three years of the full-scale invasion, the band traveled all over Ukraine, playing more than 300 concerts. KOZAK SYSTEM performed not only in large concert halls, but also at train stations, in bomb shelters, and on the steps of rural libraries.

Their concerts are real dialogues with the audience and constant improvisation. For example, when performing “Spring has returned to Kherson,” the band invariably invites residents of the temporarily occupied territories to the stage. During “Azov-Steel”, the relatives of the indomitable fighters for Mariupol come on stage. When “People-Titans” (a song dedicated to wounded soldiers) is played, the entire audience holds its breath or chants the words of the Manifesto, indicating the direction of the Russian warship. And the chorus of the audience and musicians to “Ukrainian Sun” has already become a symbol of Ukrainian strength and resilience.

Interestingly, in between performances, Ivan Lenyo talks about his own experience of living through a full-scale war, his work, and his losses. In 2022, Hlib Babych, a bandmate and author of many songs, died at the front. Ivan recalls the soldiers he supports, shares real-life incidents from the front line, invites veterans to the stage, and talks about the important joint projects he implements with MHP and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation.

This cooperation was made possible thanks to the long-standing friendship between the band and MHP and their shared values, the main of which is to help and support Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the band and the business have jointly helped more than 30 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition, drones, equipment, machinery, etc. Ivan Lenyo personally accompanies the deliveries of aid to the military. The military appreciate such visits not only for the songs, but also for their sincere support, empathy, and desire to be close to them - the company emphasizes.

The band's big solo concert at the Palace of Sports will be a kind of “semicolon” in this stage of KOZAK SYSTEM's creative life, the quintessence of all 300 concerts in the three years since the beginning of the full-scale war. The organizers are convinced that this concert is not just an event in the cultural life of the country. It is a huge wave of unity that will shake every Ukrainian, inspiring new achievements.

“MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.