KOZAK SYSTEM will give a big solo concert in Kyiv: details

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
KOZAK SYSTEM will give a big solo concert in Kyiv: details

KOZAK SYSTEM will give a big solo concert in Kyiv: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15428 views

On November 9, the Palace of Sports will host a concert by KOZAK SYSTEM under the slogan “Together to Victory”. The event emphasizes the importance of unity between the home front and the rear, as well as support for Ukrainian defenders.

On Saturday, November 9, the long-awaited concert of the legendary Ukrainian band KOZAK SYSTEM will take place at the Palace of Sports in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

The leitmotif of the event was “Together to Victory”.

This is about the importance of cooperation between the home front and the rear. This is not just an abstract “together” but a unity where the rear supports the front with all available resources

- MHP says.

Ivan Lenyo, the group's leader, shares the same position. He is convinced that the army can win the battle, but the people will win the war.

But to win the war, the rear must be proactive, not in a “wait it out” position. All Ukrainians must see, fully realize the enemy and do something every day to bring victory closer: volunteer, support the military, popularize Ukrainian culture and language, etc

- he emphasizes.

During the three years of the full-scale invasion, the band traveled all over Ukraine, playing more than 300 concerts. KOZAK SYSTEM performed not only in large concert halls, but also at train stations, in bomb shelters, and on the steps of rural libraries.

Their concerts are real dialogues with the audience and constant improvisation. For example, when performing “Spring has returned to Kherson,” the band invariably invites residents of the temporarily occupied territories to the stage. During “Azov-Steel”, the relatives of the indomitable fighters for Mariupol come on stage. When “People-Titans” (a song dedicated to wounded soldiers) is played, the entire audience holds its breath or chants the words of the Manifesto, indicating the direction of the Russian warship. And the chorus of the audience and musicians to “Ukrainian Sun” has already become a symbol of Ukrainian strength and resilience.

Interestingly, in between performances, Ivan Lenyo talks about his own experience of living through a full-scale war, his work, and his losses. In 2022, Hlib Babych, a bandmate and author of many songs, died at the front. Ivan recalls the soldiers he supports, shares real-life incidents from the front line, invites veterans to the stage, and talks about the important joint projects he implements with MHP and the MHP for the Community Charitable Foundation.

This cooperation was made possible thanks to the long-standing friendship between the band and MHP and their shared values, the main of which is to help and support Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the band and the business have jointly helped more than 30 brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with ammunition, drones, equipment, machinery, etc. Ivan Lenyo personally accompanies the deliveries of aid to the military. The military appreciate such visits not only for the songs, but also for their sincere support, empathy, and desire to be close to them

- the company emphasizes.

The band's big solo concert at the Palace of Sports will be a kind of “semicolon” in this stage of KOZAK SYSTEM's creative life, the quintessence of all 300 concerts in the three years since the beginning of the full-scale war. The organizers are convinced that this concert is not just an event in the cultural life of the country. It is a huge wave of unity that will shake every Ukrainian, inspiring new achievements.

Tickets can be purchased at link.

Help Help

“MHP-Hromadas is a Ukrainian charitable foundation that started its operations in 2015. Its main mission is the comprehensive development of communities. The geography of its operations includes 12 regions of Ukraine: more than 700 towns and villages.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Foundation has been systematically supporting people in the war zone, Ukrainian defenders and rescuers, communities, hospitals and maternity homes, charitable institutions that care for orphans and the elderly, as well as people who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the war.  

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureKyiv
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
mariupolMariupol
khersonKherson
kyivKyiv

