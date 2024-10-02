ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Kiper tells about another russian attack on peaceful Odesa region: customs and food logistics are in the crosshairs

Kiper tells about another russian attack on peaceful Odesa region: customs and food logistics are in the crosshairs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 16677 views

On the night of October 2, russia attacked Izmail district of Odesa region with drones. A customs checkpoint and trucks with food were damaged.

On the night of October 2, the russian army attacked Odesa region with drones. The target was the port infrastructure in the Izmail district. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

This is a customs checkpoint through which hundreds of thousands of people pass. The entry checkpoint was damaged. This is a deliberate attack on civilian posts where our people are. This is one drone. The second drone damaged trucks that were transporting food to Ukraine. There is a wounded Turkish citizen who is being treated in the hospital with all the first aid. We are providing assistance to all the injured

- he said.

The checkpoint has now been repaired and put into operation, Kiper added.

The air alert on the night of October 2 in Odesa region lasted about four hours - from 1:25 to 5:39. The Air Force reported that strike UAVs were moving toward the region, heading for the south of Odesa region. Explosions were heard in the city of Izmail.

Kipper recently met with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the International Sanctions Working Group, to discuss the situation in the region. Kiper briefed McFaul on the situation in the region, including russian shelling, port operations, and the economic and energy situation.

He thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Emphasized the need to further provide additional air defense equipment to protect the Odesa region

- Kiper said.

