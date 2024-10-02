Kiper tells about another russian attack on peaceful Odesa region: customs and food logistics are in the crosshairs

On the night of October 2, the russian army attacked Odesa region with drones. The target was the port infrastructure in the Izmail district. The head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper said this on the air of the "United News" marathon, UNN reports.

This is a customs checkpoint through which hundreds of thousands of people pass. The entry checkpoint was damaged. This is a deliberate attack on civilian posts where our people are. This is one drone. The second drone damaged trucks that were transporting food to Ukraine. There is a wounded Turkish citizen who is being treated in the hospital with all the first aid. We are providing assistance to all the injured - he said.

The checkpoint has now been repaired and put into operation, Kiper added.

The air alert on the night of October 2 in Odesa region lasted about four hours - from 1:25 to 5:39. The Air Force reported that strike UAVs were moving toward the region, heading for the south of Odesa region. Explosions were heard in the city of Izmail.

Kipper recently met with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the International Sanctions Working Group, to discuss the situation in the region. Kiper briefed McFaul on the situation in the region, including russian shelling, port operations, and the economic and energy situation.

He thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Emphasized the need to further provide additional air defense equipment to protect the Odesa region - Kiper said.

