Kim Jong Un calls South Korea a “foreign and hostile country”
Kyiv • UNN
DPRK leader Kim Jong-un declared South Korea a “foreign and hostile” country. North Korea amended its constitution, abandoning the goal of uniting the two Koreas and blowing up transportation routes on the border.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has said that South Korea is a "foreign and hostile" country. This was reported by the state media of the DPRK, Reuters reports, UNN writes.
Details
The words came the day after the national news agency reported that North Korea's National Assembly had amended the constitution to call South Korea an "enemy state," in line with Kim Jong-un's pledge to abandon the unification of the two Koreas as a national goal.
Kim Jong-un also said that the changing nature of the South Korean-U.S. alliance and their different, more advanced military maneuvers underscore the importance of a stronger nuclear deterrent on the part of North Korea.
Regarding the North's military's blowing up of road and rail links to South Korea this week, Kim said it meant "not only physical closure but also the end of the vicious relationship with Seoul" and "the complete elimination of the useless awareness of compatriots and the foolish idea of reunification.
Recall
The DPRK blew up highways and railways on the border with South Korea, completely severing transportation links. This decision is explained by the "hostile status" of South Korea of South Korea and the tense security situation.