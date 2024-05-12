"Khortytsia" reported on the location of defense operations in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74462 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105772 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148719 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152891 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249458 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173897 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165183 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148293 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225407 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44691 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39647 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33564 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57976 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52005 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249456 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225406 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211570 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237341 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224184 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74450 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52005 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 57976 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112710 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113618 views
Actual
"Khortytsia" reported on the location of defense operations in Kharkiv region

"Khortytsia" reported on the location of defense operations in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60362 views

Defensive battles are currently underway in the Kharkiv region near the border villages of Strileche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, Pletenivka, with Ukrainian troops conducting counterattacks and reinforcements being deployed from the reserves to hold the defense lines against the Russian offensive.

Defensive operations are currently underway in the Kharkiv region near the border villages of Strileche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. It was decided to reinforce Ukrainian combat units with additional units from the reserve. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit , said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

I wouldn't say that they are attacking (the occupiers - ed.) to calm down the civilian population and the whole of Ukraine. This week, the situation in Kharkiv region has escalated significantly. At the moment, there are ongoing battles in the border areas and along the state border with Russia. The situation is currently difficult,

- Voloshyn said.

Details

But according to him, the Defense Forces are in control of the situation and are doing everything to hold the defensive lines and positions and are also inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Defensive operations are currently underway in the Kharkiv region in the vicinity of the villages of Strileche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, which are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory. The enemy is deploying reserves and using significant infantry and armored vehicles, as well as many drones of various types. The enemy is developing its actions in two directions - Liptsy and Vovchansk - and is trying to expand the front, and counterattacks continue in the directions of Liptsy and Vovchansk, the enemy is using infantry and equipment,

- Voloshyn said.

He noted that Ukrainian reserve units are being deployed where the enemy has managed to advance.

Currently, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in small assault groups northwest of Liptsy, and is also trying to advance in areas that are separated from the area north of Liptsy, where they aim to achieve some success. However, the Defense Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines, carrying out firefighting with the task of completely disrupting the enemy's offensive and destroying the enemy. It was also decided to reinforce our combat units with additional units from the reserve

- Voloshyn said.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported today, May 12, that fighting continues in the Kharkiv region along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

DeepState reported earlier that on the frontline Russian Federation occupied Strelechuyu, Pylyne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ogirtseve and Pletenivka.

GUR representative Yusov statedthat the intensification of hostilities in the Kharkiv region began according to a schedule that the GUR was aware of.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

Contact us about advertising