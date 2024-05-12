"Khortytsia" reported on the location of defense operations in Kharkiv region

Defensive operations are currently underway in the Kharkiv region near the border villages of Strileche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka. It was decided to reinforce Ukrainian combat units with additional units from the reserve. Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit , said this during a telethon, according to a UNN correspondent.

I wouldn't say that they are attacking (the occupiers - ed.) to calm down the civilian population and the whole of Ukraine. This week, the situation in Kharkiv region has escalated significantly. At the moment, there are ongoing battles in the border areas and along the state border with Russia. The situation is currently difficult, - Voloshyn said.

Details

But according to him, the Defense Forces are in control of the situation and are doing everything to hold the defensive lines and positions and are also inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

Defensive operations are currently underway in the Kharkiv region in the vicinity of the villages of Strileche, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliynykove, Lukianets, Hatyshche, and Pletenivka, which are border villages. Our troops have been conducting counterattacks there for two days now, defending Ukrainian territory. The enemy is deploying reserves and using significant infantry and armored vehicles, as well as many drones of various types. The enemy is developing its actions in two directions - Liptsy and Vovchansk - and is trying to expand the front, and counterattacks continue in the directions of Liptsy and Vovchansk, the enemy is using infantry and equipment, - Voloshyn said.

He noted that Ukrainian reserve units are being deployed where the enemy has managed to advance.

Currently, the Russian army is conducting offensive operations in small assault groups northwest of Liptsy, and is also trying to advance in areas that are separated from the area north of Liptsy, where they aim to achieve some success. However, the Defense Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines, carrying out firefighting with the task of completely disrupting the enemy's offensive and destroying the enemy. It was also decided to reinforce our combat units with additional units from the reserve - Voloshyn said.

Addendum

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky reported today, May 12, that fighting continues in the Kharkiv region along the state border with Russia. The defense forces are doing everything they can to hold the line.

DeepState reported earlier that on the frontline Russian Federation occupied Strelechuyu, Pylyne, Krasne, Borysivka, Ogirtseve and Pletenivka.

GUR representative Yusov statedthat the intensification of hostilities in the Kharkiv region began according to a schedule that the GUR was aware of.